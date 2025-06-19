‘It’s a Waste if He Fights Another’: Joaquin Buckley Says Kamaru Usman Should Skip the Line to UFC Gold

Rather commendably, recent foe Joaquin Buckley has told Kamaru Usman that he should be fighting Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC’s welterweight crown. And not stablemate, Islam Makhachev.

Usman, who snapped a near-two-year hiatus from action last weekend, did so in impressive fashion, registering his first victory since a 2021 title defense win over Colby Covington in the pair’s rematch.

Taking on the surging Buckley in the headliner of UFC Atlanta, former pound-for-pound number one, Usman notched a hugely impressive unanimous decision win over the surging St. Louis striker.

Showing off his dominant wrestling and grappling game, Usman positioned himself for a title eliminator in his next Octagon walk at the very earliest. But first, Dominance MMA stablemate, Makhachev is expected to make his welterweight debut — potentially as soon as October, challenging for gold from the get-go against champion Jack Della Maddalena.

However, as far as Buckley is concerned, promotional brass should strike while the iron is hot and offer Usman a title clash opposite Australian puncher, Della Maddalena, first.

“Usman should be next [for the title shot], man,” Buckley said on the Pound-4-Pound podcast. “He got the name — he showed what he’s capable of doing. I was killin’ all these dudes, I was knockin’ ’em all out…and he came back, and showed why he’s a dominant champion,” Buckley added.

“He should fight for that title next. He’s got a big enough name. It would be a waste for him to try and fight another person and just give them an opportunity. He already gave the opportunity to me. I f*cked it up. Let that man go and get his belt back,” he asserted.

While Usman didn’t particularly endorse or decline the remark, following UFC Atalanta, he has let the welterweight division know that he’s still the main event.

Usman brands himself welterweight ‘boogeyman’

Usman once a once-dominant run as welterweight champion before a hellacious rallying knockout loss to Leon Edwards in the pair’s rematch back in 2022.

Defending his crown on an impressive five successful occasions, Auchi native, Usman, would stop both Covington and Jorge Masvidal, and land decision wins over the two as well. Furthermore, he would also take out his former training partner, Gilbert Burns, with a knockout win during his run as champion.

And now in the midst of his expected retirement tour, Usman claimed he is and always will remain the “boogeyman” at the welterweight limit until he eventually hangs up his gloves for good.

“’Oh, his knees, his knees.’ Well, shut the f*ck up, I could still do what I do,” Kamaru Usman told during his post-fight interview after his UFC Atlanta win.

“The rest of the welterweight division, listen. I have been and always will be the f*cking boogeyman,” he added.

And as mentioned by Buckley, Usman likely doesn’t have much tread left on those wheels, and thus, must likely capitalize on any opportunity ot reclaim his welterweight crown.

Although it is a long shot, the UFC might just do that for the next title bout after Makhachev and Della Maddalena collide sometime later this year.