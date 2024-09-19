Daniel Cormier Skeptical ‘Backup’ Tom Aspinall Will Fight Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic, Even if Either Gets Injured

Tom Aspinall might be the backup fighter for UFC 309 but veteran Daniel Cormier does not see him fighting either Stipe Miocic or Jon Jones, even if either fighter gets injured.

Aspinall preferably wants the title shot against Jones. However, since “Jon Jones is the greatest of all time” means he doesn’t get his deserved spot, becoming the back up fighter is the next best thing.

Usually for big cards such as the Madison Square Garden event November, the organization will keep a backup incase something happens to either of the fighters in the main event.

In this situation there is no better backup fighter to have than Tom Aspinall. The Brit is the UFC interim heavyweight champion and some would argue he deserves the title shot over Stipe Miocic.

However, in a recent YouTube video, Daniel Cormier expressed his skepticism behind having Aspinall in that role since even if either of the main fighters get injured, they are unlikely to take a short notice fight with the man!

“Which one of them will actually stand and fight….There is no guarantee that because he is the backup fighter, somebody’s gonna fight him. I would almost guess that if someone gets hurt, Tom Aspinall stays on the card and he fights neither one of those guys.”

Cormier brought up the example of what happened the last time the pair were set to fight. Sergei Pavlovich was the backup fighter and Jones got injured. Instead of fighting the back up fighter, Miocic decided to pull out of the fight as well and Tom Aspinall had to come in and fight Pavlovich instead.

Now, this is of course bad news for Aspinall, who’s had his head wrapped around the idea of a real chance at winning the undisputed gold in November .

But regardless of what happens at Madison Square Garden, the Brit is next, as Dana White has confirmed.

Aspinall’s next no matter what, claims White

Tom Aspinall has been forced to settle for less due to the circumstances. In an ideal world, the Brit would be the one fighting for the title with Stipe Miocic as the backup fighter.

But let him not lose heart because whatever happens in November, the next title fight comes to him. If Jones wins and continues his in-octagon journey, it goes through the Brit. If Miocic wins, Aspinall will fight him in the halls of his firehouse, if needed.

During a press conference after DWCS, the UFC president was asked of Aspinall was the official backup for the fight and he asserted that whatever happens next, the Brit is next in line.

“Yes, Tom Aspinall is next in line for anything that happens after this fight.”

Dana White says Tom Aspinall is the back up fighter for Jones/Miocic. pic.twitter.com/OQiWnXF5G1 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 18, 2024

Now, sooner than later, that UFC gold will end up decorating the walls of his house. Unfortunately for fans however, since it seems highly likely that Jones calls it a day after the Miocic fight, nobody will ever know how he would have fared against the Brit.