Daniel Cormier Skeptical of UFC 300 as Event of the Year with Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, and Other Fights Still Pending

Kishore R
Published

Daniel Cormier Skeptical of UFC 300 as Event of the Year with Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, and Other Fights Still Pending

Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Israel Adesanya

Credits: IMAGO

If you thought UFC 300 was the pinnacle of MMA in 2024, think again. Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier believes that given the superstars returning to the octagon for megafights, UFC 300 could be eclipsed by bigger, better events.

Sharing his thoughts, DC mentioned upcoming super fights one by one, elated with excitement. He deemed 2024 to be the best year for an ardent UFC fan.

We have (Islam) Makhachev vs (Dustin) Poirier, we have (Sean) Strickland vs (Paulo) Costa, we have Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler, we have Jamahal Hill fighting back we also now have Tom Aspinall, Leon Edwards back we still got Izzy hanging out there, we still got (Dricus) Du Plessis hanging out there. Boy, it is getting crazy right now and man.” 

All hyped up for the events, DC is in fact, anticipating fireworks considering how big UFC 300 was with the likes of Max Holloway and Alex Pereira captivating the community with thrilling knockouts.

The UFC commentator who will be at ringside for these events also went on to say that the foregone UFC 300 might not stand a chance against these super events.

I thought UFC 300 would still be the event of the year  with these fights on the books now, I dont know.” 

He’s not wrong. Let’s be honest. When was the last time that McGregor fought, and the MMA community wasn’t buzzing about it for months, before and after the actual fight?

To prove the former champ’s point, McGregor‘s return event at UFC 303 in Vegas has already broken gate records for the UFC.

Conor McGregor is back smashing records even before stepping into the octagon

The UFC’s biggest superstar is making a return to the octagon in a massive 5-round welterweight bout against the powerhouse ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler.

Since the fight was confirmed, fans have gone bonkers and according to the UFC president, Dana White, McGregor’s return has already shattered the UFC’s live-gate record.

Even two months before the stated event on June 29th, the McGregor vs Chandler card has created a new live-gate record for the organization, surpassing the $20 million mark.

White broke the news to the community on May 11 during the Fight Night presser, stating that the tickets are almost sold out, including the VIP packages that cost a whopping $12,000.

