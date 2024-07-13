Daniel Cormier Disregards Kamaru Usman’s P4P List for Not Including Alex Pereira

Daniel Cormier is a big Alex Pereira fan now, especially after his last fight against Jiri Prochazka. The Brazilian has managed to thoroughly impress ‘DC’ with his elite-level striking skills. So when Kamaru Usman placed him lower than he should have on his P4P ranking, the former UFC fighter had to come out and defend Poatan.

Usman recently brought up the P4P debate during their podcast episode alongside Henry Cejudo. The pair spoke about Pereira but Usman said he wasn’t high up on his P4P list at the moment.

In response to the former champ’s comments, Cormier has come out to defend ‘Poatan’ in his most recent YouTube video. He believes the UFC light heavyweight champion deserves all the praise and more,

“Kamaru Usman is wrong…While I agree with you Kamaru… he does not seem to have a pound-for-pound style… but the style that he has is pound-for-pound because it is proven.”



Daniel Cormier says Kamaru Usman is WRONG for not having Alex Pereira high up on his pound-for-pound list: — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 12, 2024

What Cormier basically said is that P4P is not determined by fighting style. In a nutshell, it is determined by going up or down in weight and still being as dominant.

And regardless of his fighting style, that’s exactly what the Brazilian fighter has done, which is why he deserves to be at a high rank in the P4P list. He’s moved up in weight class, he’s won fights, he’s won titles. That’s as simple as anything goes.

This is not the only popular opinion that ‘DC‘ has defended this week. In fact, he defended one of the most popular fan opinions in the last few weeks.

DC believes Tom Aspinall could force UFC to give him Jon Jones

The next title fight at heavyweight has been a topic of discussion for weeks now. It seems as though UFC fans just can’t keep Jones’ name out of their mouths and for good reason.

The champ is currently looking to fight the #5 ranked contender instead of the interim champion, Tom Aspinall.

In a recent YouTube video, Cormier spoke about a situation where the fans may get their way, where Aspinall gets his undisputed title shot.

According to the former double champ, if Aspinall manages to win against Curtis Blaydes, and in some style, a fan uprising might force the UFC to abandon their existing plans for Jones vs Miocic and give Aspinall the fight that everyone really wants.

“If Tom Aspinall can get through this fight, and he’s clean, and he looks dominant. There may be such a fan uprising, that the UFC may have to be forced to make Jones vs Aspinall.”

Daniel Cormier speaks on the UFC potentially becoming forced to make Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall : — FightCrack (@FightCrack) July 9, 2024

Now, with no official fight confirmation for Jones vs. Miocic yet, there is always a possibility that Aspinall steps in for the fireman.