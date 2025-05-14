Arch-Nemesis Daniel Cormier Thinks Tom Aspinall Could Do to Jon Jones What Jones Once Did to Aging UFC Legends

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has shared a word of warning for arch-rival Jon Jones, particularly regarding how he matches up with Tom Aspinall.

Cormier, who twice faced off with the former two-weight champion Jones, ultimately went winless against his outspoken bitter enemy.

After dropping his light heavyweight title challenge to Jones in a 2015 decision defeat, the Lafayette native would meet him again in a title unification clash two years later.

Although he initially suffered a brutal high-kick knockout loss, the result was later overturned after Jones tested positive for the banned substance Turinabol. That reinstated Cormier as the light heavyweight kingpin.

Pointing out Jones’ age in contrast to his dominant run in his prime at 205 pounds, Cormier believes the script may now be flipping in favor of the emerging Aspinall.

Cormier also suggests that Jones is hesitant to accept a dangerous fight with Aspinall… and for good reason. With Jones’ aging frame at the heavyweight limit, Cormier admitted that Aspinall may soon dominate the division, much like Jones did a decade ago at light heavyweight.

“It’s interesting because I would not be so quick to say that Tom Aspinall is just going to beat Jon Jones, right?” Cormier told The New York Post Sports.

“I think so many people forget who Jon Jones has fought, who he’s been in the Octagon with. And all the challenges he’s overcome. With that being said, I believe this is a very dangerous fight for him. And I think he recognizes that because the guy’s big, the guy’s strong, and the guy’s young,” Cormier added.

“There’s some worry when you look in the mirror and look at a 38-year-old man, as opposed to that 27-year-old kid that he was before. And recognize that Tom Aspinall is dangerous.” Cormier continued.

Despite the lack of traction on the fight, Jones remains adamant that he is not trying to avoid his rival, Aspinall.

Jones refutes ducking accusations from Aspinall

Growing more and more impatient with the lack of progress on his fight with Jones, Atherton native Aspinall has been vocal about it. He has even gone as far as accusing Jones of “ducking” a title unification bout and has tried to goad the veteran star.

This week, while in Thailand, Jones boldly claimed he was not avoiding the fight, suggesting instead that he was simply living his best life and not worrying about the competition.

“I’ve got people in the [Instagram Live] chat calling me a duck,” Jones said. “Meanwhile, I’m living my absolute best life. I don’t know if it’s considered ducking when you’re living good. I don’t think it works like that.”

Linked with another title outing as interim champion against Ciryl Gane, Aspinall is seemingly growing less and less willing to wait any longer.

“I’m well bored of [the Jon Jones conversation]. I’ve had enough,” Aspinall said this week. “We either need to fight, or I need to move on to something else.”