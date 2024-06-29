Daniel Cormier’s Alex Pereira Walk-Out Impression Brings Down the House: ‘He was a 2 Division Champion’

Daniel Cormier is just enjoying his life right now as a broadcaster and commentator for the sport he’s already conquered. Every other ‘DC’ moment on air is meme-worthy material these days. His latest involves Alex Pereira as the Brazilian will fight this weekend and will do his signature ‘bow and arrow’ walkout.

DC being DC, of course tried to imitate the light heavyweight champion. No, he didn’t put on red war paint on his face. That would be incredibly offensive to Pereira’s ancestors. No, he just put on a Poatan mask and did the whole schbang with his the light heavyweight champions’ gestures.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, one never knows, the video was so hilarious that people have been talking about it non-stop.

“DC forgot how to punch”, one fan added.

This fan couldn’t help but call Daniel Cormier a ‘fool’ for unsuccessfully imitating the walk out. For the uninitiated, he’s not calling DC a fool; fool here is a slang for a truly unhinged unserious character.

“DC a fool”

This fan spoke about how tough it is to convince casual fans that ‘DC’ was at one point the deadliest fighter in the UFC.

“My casual friends don’t believe me when I tell them DC was a two weight world champion.”

This fan made fun of Daniel Cormier’s weight saying the impression would have been accurate if ‘DC’ was imitating Alex Pereira after he had some fatty meats.

“if he had a double cheeseburger”

One fan poked fun at the recent claims of Alex Pereira using a shaman, saying even that wouldn’t have helped ‘DC’ beat Jon Jones.

“Not even Voodo could help him beat Jon Jones.”

Now, speaking of Daniel Cormier and Alex Pereira, ‘DC’ recently interviewed the champ where the Brazilian revealed the reason for taking yet another fight on short notice

Alex Pereira on why he takes short notice fights

Alex Pereira has come in and saved yet another fight card. He did it first at Madison Square Garden, at UFC 300, and now he’s done it again for UFC 303.

‘Poatan’ always seems ready for a fight and during the interview, ‘DC’ asked the champ how he is able to take fights on short notice. While many believe that this has been because the Poatan gets paid everytime he suits up to play Superman, here’s what he had to say about it.

“Absolutely man, plus I prepare myself. If it was just the money but I’m not training hard, I’m not prepared, I would not take the fight. If I’m ready, why not take the opportunity.”

So there we go. It’s not so much about the money. Besides, why take months of painful fight camp when you can show up on weeks’ notice and sleep your opponents.