David Feldman Highlights Conor McGregor’s Importance as Business Partner for BKFC

(170712) — LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2017 — UFC fighter Conor McGregor reacts during a news conference at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the United States on July 11, 2017. Conor McGregor will fight with boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match in Las Vegas on August 26. ) (wll) (SP)U.S.-LOS ANGELES-BOXING-MAYWEATHER-MCGREGOR ZhaoxHanrong PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Conor McGregor is now a partner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and no one is happier than David Feldman. The BKFC president brought on the man who took the UFC to the next level, hoping that the Irishman could do the same for his organization in the long run. Just the news of ‘The Notorious’ becoming a partner of the organization went viral on social media with fans eager to see what was next.

From fighter to promoter, Conor McGregor is really completing all the side quests in his career. The Irishman himself has big hopes for BKFC and has already started doing his bit. Well, in a recent episode of the ‘Show Me the Money’ podcast, David Feldman spoke about the biggest plus point of having McGregor onboard, saying,

“The most important thing is, no matter who he calls they answer the phone, like I call a hundred times they won’t answer the call. He’ll call once and they pick the call up…and that was really the important thing.”

Feldman revealed that when pitching part ownership to McGregor, he insisted that the Irishman would be able to open doors the BKFC couldn’t even think of opening on its own. Moreover, ‘Mystic Mac’s’ very presence is a massive crowd-puller, which is why bringing him on board was very important for the BKFC President.

Well, with his injury putting him out of action at UFC 303, ‘The Notorious’ will now have more time to focus on the BKFC. Naturally, he has faced a lot of flak for delaying his return, although one UFC champion has backed the Irishman wholeheartedly.

Alex Pereira backs Conor McGregor’s decision to pull out of UFC 303

While only fighters themselves can judge if they are fully fit to step into the octagon, Pereira felt like he was in a prime position to pass judgment on McGregor’s injury. In fact, the Brazilian has experience of fighting with a broken toe, when he faced Jamahal Hill back in UFC 300.

Unfortunately, Conor McGregor drew immense criticism from fans when he dropped out due to the same condition. However, Pereira believes this criticism is unnecessary, and even detailed the difference between the two incidents in a recent interview, saying,

“He made his name, he made his money, he made his life. I’m kind of halfway there, so I fought with a broken toe.”

Alex Pereira says “you cannot judge” Conor McGregor for withdrawing from #UFC303 with a broken toe. “He made his name, he made his money, he made his life. I’m kind of halfway there, so I fought with a broken toe.” pic.twitter.com/W1sJvBBbtz — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 26, 2024

Alex Pereira insisted that Conor McGregor has achieved everything there is to in the sport and there was no need for the Irishman to prove himself. However, Pereira had to battle through a broken toe since he was the champion and needed to make a name for himself.