David Goggins Slams Sean Strickland for ‘Too Much Talk and No Action’ Over Hell Week Challenge

The David Goggins and Sean Strickland beef is just beginning to heating up. The former UFC middleweight champion and the former Navy Seal recently recently went back and forth on Twitter following the former’s sparring session with a Navy Seal, that saw him beat up the veteran without mercy.

Strickland then made comments aimed at Goggins insinuating that he would ‘beat his a*s’ too. So naturally, the social media figure had to respond to him.

Fans know Goggins for what some would call an old-school mentality, no beating around the bush, just straight gas all the time. So, he wasn’t backing down from a challenge.

So in an Instagram video, he called out Strickland to a fight and said he was done with the social media talk,

“@stricklandmma you made the challenge to begin with. I simply responded as any man would…. Let’s stop running our mouths and just get this s*it knocked the f*cked out and move the f*ck on already.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Goggins (@davidgoggins)

Strickland had pointed out how Goggins was much older than him so he would beat him up easily. Well, all that did not bother the former Navy Seal as he was just eager to turn words into actions.

So, in typical David Goggina fashion, he put out a challenge for the former UFC champion to train for three days and then spar against him.

A ‘Hell’s Week’ challenge issued to Sean Strickland

Goggins and Strickland are looking to go blow for blow in their back and forth on social media. But will it ever materialize to anything at all?

Strickland hasn’t even responded to the former Navy Seal’s Hell’s Week challenge. As of right now, Tony Ferguson has been the only UFC star to successfully complete the mission.

Mind you, Hell’s week challenge is something that is typically completed by Navy Seals as part of their training, which means, this is a 20 hours a day workout!

After watching Strickland beat up another former Navy Seal, Goggins put out a video challenging the UFC fighter to complete a training week with him,

“Coz the 49-year-old broke down, f*cked up knees, f*cked up body guy is going to put you through a camp that you think you can f*ck me up in.”

| Former Navy Seal David Goggins issues a public challenge to Sean Strickland to complete his “hell week,” and Strickland accepts. Context: Strickland went viral last week for beating up a former Seal during a 25 minute sparring match after he issued a public challenge to… pic.twitter.com/7bHK7eVEwd — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) July 10, 2024

Shortly after the call out, Strickland accepted the challenge and spoke about how the only thing Goggins is better at than him is running.

The former UFC champion has not said anything since, despite Goggins issuing another call-out. Fans are now starting to think that Strickland is ghosting him.