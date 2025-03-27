mobile app bar

‘As a Half Black Man’: Andrew Tate Weighs In on ‘Fried Chicken’ Debate as UFC’s Sean Strickland Embarks on Food Quest

Ross Markey
Published

Andrew Tate (L), Sean Strickland (R)

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland seems to be bracing some new challenges since his title charge came to an end last month.

At first, he told his social media followers he would not be targeting Khamzat Chimaev’s family anymore. And now, in a quest for a cultural reset, the former middleweight champion has found his way to the nearest Popeye’s – only to be chided by influencer Andrew Tate.

The Xtreme Couture staple is getting into the wide world of fried chicken. Strickland claims that a lifetime lack of melanin has made him eat sushi and deprived his taste buds of the hype that generally proceeds fried chicken – a stereotype he associates African African people with.

I often get saddened that I’ll never taste and experience fried chicken like a black man“, Strickland tweeted. “I watch the reels, the YouTube shorts, and y’all make fried chicken seem like it’s the greatest food on earth. I just don’t think it’s that good“.

And as per usual, inserting his beak into an uninvited conversation, Tate made yet another disparaging comment on race.

As a half black man, I can promise you it doesn’t taste that good they’re just ret**ded,” Tate posted in response on X.

Tate and his brother Tristan were last spotted at a Romanian police station near Romania’s capital to comply with the legal requirements in the ongoing criminal investigations against them. The brothers are under investigation for forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking, trafficking of minors, and money laundering, according to the BBC.

Needless to say, the responses to Andrew’s fried chicken comments were primarily people calling him out for these cases.

Meanwhile, Strickland has yet to respond to the comments. And while there’s a good chance it will be some out-of-pocker statement he comes up with – as of right now, he’s just happy eating some soul food.

Strickland encourages fans to try out Popeyes chicken

Announcing his approval of fried chicken after trying it himself, Strickland encouraged all his followers to go and try out Popeye.
I’m a believer,” Strickland posted, with a video of him gorging on a chicken leg. “Y’all need to try the Popeyes!!! This man is looking at me like why the f*ck is Sean Strickland at a Popeyes… CAUSE YOU ALL GOT SOME GOOD F*CKING CHICKEN!!!!”, he said. 

Given his usual decision to go against the grain of public opinion, it seems surprising Strickland has agreed with the masses this time around. Usually taking the most outlandish and controversial opinion available to him, it appears fried chicken, of all things, has made the former UFC champion a more tolerant, culturally sensitive man.

