Days After Impressing Dana White, $800,000,000 Man Dwayne Johnson Wins Over Ex-UFC Champion

Hawaii, the preferred holiday destination for many, is currently in dire condition. Many athletes and celebrities have come forward with donations after one of the deadliest wildfire incidents in the USA in more than a century struck the islands of Hawaii. Amongst other noted celebrities, $800 million worth Dwayne Johnson also pledged a donation to his native island state, which grabbed attention from former UFC champion.

The WWE and Hollywood superstar recently stole the headlines with his generous financial aid to the UFC welterweight Thema Gorimbo, who had only $7.49 in his bank account. A few days ago UFC president Dana White revealed how impressed he was by this gesture and now former UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley feels the same about Johnson’s latest philanthropic endeavor.

After Dana White Dwayne Johnson wins over Tyron Woodley

Donating to Hawaii was not a big deal for the $800 million worth Dwayne Johnson. The Hawaiian revealed his donation to the public with a recent Instagram post. In the post, he mentioned that he has donated $5 million and shared a couple of links for his followers to join the donation. The WWE star wrote:

“We’re meeting the IMMEDIATE NEED of the thousands of people & families who’s lives have been destroyed. We created the @peoplesfundofmaui where EVERY DOLLAR 💵 will GO DIRECTLY TO EVERY INDIVIDUAL affected by this tragedy. I donated $5 million. That cash will go directly to people affected. IMMEDIATELY. And plan to raise and donate much more.“

This caught the attention of Tyron Woodley who expressed his reaction by commenting on the post. Woodley wrote:

“Solid as they come“

This donation shows that Hawaii and Hawaiians have a special place in the WWE superstar’s heart. Since ‘The Rock’ has already earned a lot of fame and money, he utilizes it for the betterment of his native islands.

How much Hawaii means to him was evident by his reaction when he first heard about the gruesome fire that engulfed the holiday destination.

‘The Rock’ was heartbroken upon learning about the Hawaii wildfire

The entire world was shocked upon learning about the state Hawaii was in after a rapid wildfire set the islands ablaze. Native of the island state, Johnson’s reaction was also quite heartbreaking.

According to a report from The Independent, the WWE star shared his thoughts via a video on Instagram. He said:

“I’m completely heartbroken over this, and I know all of you are too. Everything that I’ve seen transpire over these past couple of days, hour by hour, minute by minute, it’s all heartbreaking.“

Since then both Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson have donated over $10 million to Hawaii. In a dire moment for Hawaii, a star from the native island stood up and carried the mantle for recovery.