$800,000,000 Man Dwayne Johnson Wins Dana White Over With his Generous Gesture: “So Awesome”

$800 million worth Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest entertainers in combat sports and even Hollywood. Due to his connections with UFC and fighters, he has appeared in the octagonal-side on a few UFC events. Moreover, ‘The Rock’ also claimed that he is a big fan of the UFC and this was evident when he made an incredible gesture towards a UFC fighter recently. What’s more, UFC head honcho Dana White also showed his appreciation for Johnson’s gesture during a recent press conference.

‘The Rock’ aided Themba Gorimbo who had found himself in a very dire financial situation as he only had $7.49 in his bank account. The WWE star gifted Gorimbo a new place to stay which was fully furnished. This caught the attention of combat sports fans across the globe and Dana White as well.

Dana White impressed by Dwayne Johnson

Dana White recently addressed questions from the press after the Contender series event. During the event, White was asked about his thoughts on the whole Johnson-Gorimbo situation. The UFC head honcho revealed that the WWE star was doing an awesome job. He said:

“I think that the Rock is incredibly wealthy and he could probably buy everybody on the f*cking roster a house. So yeah, obviously a really nice thing to do. You know he connected with him through the seven bucks thing you know, yeah so awesome.”

Gorimbo’s plea for help caught the attention of Johnson who utilized this opportunity to help out a fellow athlete. His gesture reveals the amount of love and respect he has not only for UFC but for their fighters as well.

This was also evident when the ‘Scorpion King’ star praised another UFC star, Dustin Poirier for his positive approach after a loss.

Johnson praised the wounded ‘Diamond’ Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier recently lost against a clinical Justin Gaethje at the UFC 291 main event for the BMF title. Afterward, the Louisiana star shared his thoughts about his loss with grace. This caught the attention of the former WWE champion who was touched by El Diamante’s words.

Like fans, Johnson was also amazed by the Diamond’s mentality, especially in defeat. Despite achieving success in his career, Poirier had gratitude after losing a big fight. The Brahma Bull posted a Tweet acknowledging the former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion’s perspective. Just like other athletes, Johnson has faced challenges and setbacks in his career as well, so he was able to understand the UFC star’s emotions after a loss.

Be it providing aid financially or emotionally through a few kind words, Dwayne Johnson has stepped up and showed the fans how big of a role model he is. And fighters would appreciate him as well.