“Decision Demon”: Belal Muhammad Gets Trolled for His Excitement Over UFC 304 $100K Bonus

Belal Muhammad keeps catching strays on social media, and Leon Edwards is almost always the cause of it. The Brit is taking on the American this weekend, and so far the social media battle is highly in favor of the champion. Fans just don’t seem to be liking anything that the challenger is doing and look for any excuse to troll him. The most recent incident took place during the UFC 304 press conference.

Bobby Green asked Dana White to up the fight of the night bonus from $50k to $100k, and the UFC president agreed.

In reaction to the news, Muhammad said ‘let’s go’. So obviously fans had to remind him he’s not known for his KO finishes,

“Belal is a decision demon”

Belal is a decision demon — Enthusiast ⭕️ (@BULLSGETBULLED) July 25, 2024

This fan called out Bobby Green as well as Muhammad for not having a shot at winning the bonus,

“The two celebrating the most have no shot at the bonus.”

The two celebrating the most have no shot at the bonus. — Fred Flores (@fdotbones) July 25, 2024



Another fan felt bad for Muhammad after Edwards roasted him saying he’s not going to knock anyone out,

“Belal’s celebration was short-lived, courtesy of Leon’s sick burn”

Belal’s celebration was short-lived, courtesy of Leon’s sick burn — Luisa Bryant (@h_abd46) July 25, 2024



One fan had to remind Muhammad that most of his fights have gone to the scorecards,

“belal couldnt finish a meal if he tried”

belal couldnt finish a meal if he tried — joseph lemon (@josephlemon192) July 25, 2024

Another fan wondered if the American fighter has ever won a fight bonus in his career yet,

“Belal has probably never been awarded a fight bonus LoL”

Belal has probably never been awarded a fight bonus LoL — Me Ne Frego (@BNatsoc) July 25, 2024

This fan felt bad for the challenger after the champ brutally roasted him in front of everyone,

“He got cooked so bad, I feel for him”

He got cooked so bad, I feel for him — Jay‍♂️ (@JayMMA4) July 25, 2024

‘Remember the Name’ keeps getting trolled for the things he says, or the people from his training camp say. Edwards recently made fun of Muhammad’s coach for claiming he was boxing Mexican-style!

Leon Edwards trolls Belal’s ‘Canelo’ boxing skills

The first episode of the UFC 304 Embedded vlog series gave Belal Muhammad haters a lot of ammo, courtesy of his boxing coach who stated that he was boxing like Canelo Alvarez.

In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, the champion spoke about the incident and revealed how much it made him crack up,

“Brother he came out, and he says Canelo in boxing now, he’s training so good. I was like bro this what I’m dealing with. These are the people I’m dealing with.”

Leon Edwards laughs at Belal Muhammad’s coach saying his hands are like Canelo right now “This is what I’m dealing with. These are the people I’m dealing with.” YT / @dc_mma #UFC304 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/0SJAVy2KuF — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 25, 2024

‘Rocky’ just couldn’t stop laughing when he heard Belal’s coach compare him to Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican is one of the greatest boxers to ever lace up a pair of gloves and while the Palestinian-American fighter’s striking might have improved, it will most definitely not be on the same level as Canelo Alvarez!

At some point, you just have to call a spade a spade!