mobile app bar

“Decision Demon”: Belal Muhammad Gets Trolled for His Excitement Over UFC 304 $100K Bonus

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Decision Demon”: Belal Muhammad Gets Trolled for His Excitement Over UFC 304 $100K Bonus

May 5, 2023, Morristown, NJ, Morristown, NJ, United States: Morristown, NJ – May 5: Belal Muhammed steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at UFC288 – Sterling vs Cejudo at Hyatt Regency on May 5, 2023 in Morristown, NJ Morristown, NJ United States – ZUMAp175 20230505_zsa_p175_004 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Belal Muhammad keeps catching strays on social media, and Leon Edwards is almost always the cause of it. The Brit is taking on the American this weekend, and so far the social media battle is highly in favor of the champion. Fans just don’t seem to be liking anything that the challenger is doing and look for any excuse to troll him. The most recent incident took place during the UFC 304 press conference.

Bobby Green asked Dana White to up the fight of the night bonus from $50k to $100k, and the UFC president agreed.

In reaction to the news, Muhammad said ‘let’s go’. So obviously fans had to remind him he’s not known for his KO finishes,

“Belal is a decision demon”

 

This fan called out Bobby Green as well as Muhammad for not having a shot at winning the bonus,

“The two celebrating the most have no shot at the bonus.”


Another fan felt bad for Muhammad after Edwards roasted him saying he’s not going to knock anyone out,

“Belal’s celebration was short-lived, courtesy of Leon’s sick burn”


One fan had to remind Muhammad that most of his fights have gone to the scorecards,

“belal couldnt finish a meal if he tried”

Another fan wondered if the American fighter has ever won a fight bonus in his career yet,

“Belal has probably never been awarded a fight bonus LoL”

This fan felt bad for the challenger after the champ brutally roasted him in front of everyone,

“He got cooked so bad, I feel for him”

‘Remember the Name’ keeps getting trolled for the things he says, or the people from his training camp say. Edwards recently made fun of Muhammad’s coach for claiming he was boxing Mexican-style!

Leon Edwards trolls Belal’s ‘Canelo’ boxing skills

The first episode of the UFC 304 Embedded vlog series gave Belal Muhammad haters a lot of ammo, courtesy of his boxing coach who stated that he was boxing like Canelo Alvarez.

In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, the champion spoke about the incident and revealed how much it made him crack up,

“Brother he came out, and he says Canelo in boxing now, he’s training so good. I was like bro this what I’m dealing with. These are the people I’m dealing with.”

‘Rocky’ just couldn’t stop laughing when he heard Belal’s coach compare him to Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican is one of the greatest boxers to ever lace up a pair of gloves and while the Palestinian-American fighter’s striking might have improved, it will most definitely not be on the same level as Canelo Alvarez!

At some point, you just have to call a spade a spade!

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a content writer for The SportsRush. He is an avid MMA fan who has been following the sport since 2016 and learned to mix his expertise on the sport with his talent for writing to become a content writer. He has been curating articles for close to three years now and has worked for a number of reputable companies. He is a semi-professional football player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Read more from Allan Binoy

Share this article

Don’t miss these