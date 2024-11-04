Derrick Lewis Wife: Everything About UFC Star’s Partner April Davis and Kids

Derrick Lewis is one of the most beloved personalities in the UFC, known for his knockout power and his unfiltered humor. But outside the octagon, there’s a softer side to “The Black Beast” — one that’s all about the family.

His wife, April Davis, and their kids are what keep the former UFC heavyweight champion grounded.

But who is she exactly and how did they meet and fall in love?

April Davis & Derrick Lewis’ ‘weird’ love story

‘The Black Beast‘ has a unique sense of humor and an unhinged personality that fans love, and his relationship with April is no different — it’s full of laughs, love, and a few unexpected twists.

Their story began in a quirky way that only Derrick could pull off. Introduced by his cousin Kendrick, Lewis’ first chat with her was over the phone, and it left quite an impression. “He’s so weird,” she said, laughing, as she recalled how he insisted she check out his Myspace picture and announced, “I’m really black!”

Yeah, that’s something Lewis would definitely say.

She played along, amused by his humor, and it wasn’t long before Derrick made his bold move. The very next day, he showed up at her house unannounced, surprising April with his eagerness to get to know her.

So, yes, it is weird that he still crushes on Ronda Rousey! So, maybe he should stop. Because they are a lovely family with amazing kids!

When did they get married?

Derrick Lewis and April Davis tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Honolulu back in 2017. Over their seven years of marriage, they’ve grown their family, welcoming two sons and a daughter. But here’s the thing — Derrick likes to keep his family life private, so he’s kept details like his kids’ names and ages out of the public eye.

While fans might be curious, it’s clear that, for Derrick, family comes first, and he’s doing his best to protect that part of his life from the spotlight. And with good reason. MMA fans are not the most reasonable bunch of people out there. So it’s best if they know nothing about your personal life.

Behind the fierce competitor is a devoted husband who’s found his “happily ever after” with April Davis. Their unique and heartwarming love story is a reminder that even the toughest fighters have a side filled with love and connection — and Derrick’s got his biggest cheerleader right by his side.