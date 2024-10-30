“Best Ones Yet”: Brandon Moreno Flaunts Custom Made Shorts for UFC Edmonton Leaving Fans in Awe

Jul 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Brandon Moreno (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Alexandre Pantoja (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Two-time flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno is returning to the octagon at UFC Edmonton with a custom new thread, and they might just be his best fit yet.

While he is not the champion anymore after losing the title to Alexandre Pantoja, he is still UFC’s golden boy! And the specially designed shorts are just Moreno’s way of ‘rizzing’ up the place.

The 30-year-old will be donning black and red custom fight shorts with green lettering in tune with his Mexican heritage.

This extravagant design left the fandom in awe as many claimed that the decision to allow fighters to customize their shorts might have just peaked with Moreno’s new outfit- “These custom shorts are just getting better and better.”

One guy went as far as to claim that he hadn’t been a pair better and said, “The best ones yet.” Others went with similar sentiments, claiming that the shorts were “Dope AF.”

An ardent Moreno fan noted down his regret of not seeing these shorts at UFC Noche from earlier his year and asserted- “Moreno should have fought with those shorts in UFC Noche.”

Another guy simply enquired where he could get the shorts from- “Take my $$$ where can I buy?”

‘The Assassin Baby’s’ new thread will also get a Quetzalcōātl inspired design and as mentioned before, a celebration of his Mexican heritage.

Quetzalcōātl is a serpent deity in Aztec culture usually depicted as a combination of the green quetzal bird and a serpent. In Aztec culture, he is the god of light, wisdom, and fertility.

All things considered, Moreno is riding a two-fight losing streak with the latest one being at the hands of Brandon Royval via a split decision at UFC Fight Night earlier this year.

So he’ll be looking to rectify that situation ASAP. You don’t get to be called an assassin if you don’t actually kill anything.

But, as good as this fight is going to be, it’s still only a grain of sand in an ocean of awesome.

UFC Edmonton’s main card explained

UFC’s visit to the ‘City of Champions’ will have six fights on the main card with the flyweight five-rounder bout between Moreno vs Albazi headlining the event.

Not so familiar with Albazi? Well, as of this moment, he is 5-0 in the promotion having wins over Kai Kara France, Alessandro Costa, etc with ambitions of adding more names to the win column.

The co-main is set between Erin Blanchfield & fan-favorite ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas for five rounds with aforementioned flyweights taking center stage.

Next up is a heavyweight bout where Derrick Lewis will test Dana White Contender Series graduate Jhonata Diniz in a clash of giants.

Caio Machado vs Brendson Ribeiro follows this. Both members of the DWCS Class of ’23 will look to settle their scores in a light-heavyweight bout as Machado looks to brighten things up after two dismal bouts at heavyweight.

This leaves us with two fights in the middleweight & welterweight divisions with Canadian Marc-André Barriault locking horns with Germany’s Dustin Stoltzfus.

The UFC Edmonton main card opens up on November 2, 2024, with a welterweight clash between Mike Malott vs Trevin Giles promising a thriller of a fight.