UFC Edmonton: Start Time of Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi In 20+ Countries Including USA, Mexico, Iraq, and More

The MMA bandwagon is headed straight for Alberta, Canada this weekend for UFC Edmonton. The November 2 card will be main evented by two-time flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno who has been tasked to test the undefeated #3 ranked fighter in the division, Amir Albazi of Iraq.

The card also promises more as fan favorite Derrick ‘The Black Beast’ Lewis makes his return against Jhonata Diniz following a sensational R3 KO/TKO win over Rodrigo Nascimento earlier this May.

Other notable names hyping up the card include former champ ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas who will take on Erin Blanchfield in yet another exciting flyweight bout.

The only problem is that the world is divided into different time zones. And since this will be broadcast all across the globe, it is prudent to be aware of when to set the alarm.

Fight fans in the States can tune in for the preliminary card at 4 PM ET followed by the main card which commences at 7 PM. Whereas, fans in the United Kingdom will have to sacrifice their sleep to catch the action live owing to the midnight (GMT) scheduled main card.

Country(Time Zone) Prelims Main Card USA(ET) 4:00 PM 7:00 PM Canada (ET) 4:00 PM 7:00 PM UK (GMT) 9:00 PM 12:00 AM (November 3) Australia (AEDT) 7:00 AM (November 3) 10:00 AM (November 3) New Zealand (NZDT) 9:00 AM (November 3) 12:00 PM (November 3) Brazil (BRT) 6:00 PM 9:00 PM Spain (CET) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM (November 3) France (CET) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM (November 3) Ireland (GMT) 9:00 PM 12:00 AM (November 3) Argentina (ART) 6:00 PM 9:00 PM Russia (MSK) 11:00 PM 2:00 AM (November 3) Mexico (CT) 3:00 PM 6:00 PM China (CST) 5:00 AM (November 3) 8:00 AM (November 3) Japan (JST) 6:00 AM (November 3) 9:00 AM (November 3) Iraq (AST) 12:00 AM (November 3) 3:00 AM (November 3) India (IST) 2:30 AM (November 3) 5:30 AM (November 3) UAE (GST) 12:00 AM (November 3) 3:00 AM (November 3) Singapore (SGT) 5:00 AM (November 3) 8:00 AM (November 3) South Africa (SAST) 9:00 PM 12:00 AM (November 3) Saudi Arabia (AST) 12:00 AM (November 3) 3:00 AM (November 3)

There you go. But in case you’re not convinced of the card, because ‘it’s not a PPV, who cares’ and all that, the UFC has got that covered as well.

UFC Edmonton main card detailed

The evening is slated to kick off with a welterweight battle between hometown kid Mike Mallot and America’s Trevin Giles. This bout will be of great significance for both fighters since both are coming off losses with Mallot boasting a record of 10-2-1 and Giles with his 16-6-0 record.

This WW bout is followed by Marc-Andre Barriault vs Dustin Stoltzfus in the middleweight division. Much like the previous matchup both middleweights are looking to rebound from their losses. While Andre Barriault has a slight height advantage, Stoltzfus’ one-inch reach advantage can be crucial if he can put it to good use.

Next up is an all-Brazilian light heavyweight showdown between Caio Machado & Brendson Ribeiro followed by the heavyweight clash featuring Derrick Lewis and Brazil’s Jhonata Diniz.

Thug Rose and Assassin Baby- The Showstoppers

Fan-favorite former women’s flyweight champion Rose Namajunas also has a tough task ahead of her as she plans to take on Erin Blanchfield. The #3 ranked Blanchfield is eyeing to bounce back from her recent loss to Manon Fiorot. ‘Thug’ Rose, on the other hand, wants to be back in the field of play for UFC gold, so a win over a highly-ranked opponent gives her the ammunition to do so.

UFC Edmonton will finish with an epic clash between the showstopper, Brandon Moreno, and Amir Albazi in the main event. The former flyweight champion also wants to find his way back to the title that Alexander Pantoja holds right now.

Much like Namajunas, he will want to take a comfortable win over Albizi and move into contention for UFC gold. However, nothing is ever easy in the flyweight division. The lower everyone goes down in weight class, the more skillful fighters they find there. And these two are no different.

Besides, Moreno isn’t called the Assassin Bay for nothing! So note down the timings and tune in, maybe get a watch party going on. It might not be New Year yet but the fireworks are coming home to you.