“Didn’t They Shut It Down?” – UFC President Dana White makes a major F1 gaffe in the midst of Ferrari’s victory in Australia

Ultimate Fighting Champion President Dana White makes a major F1 gaffe in the midst of Ferrari’s victory in Australia.

To say the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly influenced our daily lives is an understatement. But who wants to live in fear and anxiety that the first wave of 2020 brought? Dana White, to be precise.

DURING A RECENT NEWS CONFERENCE, Dana White appeared to mix up the current year, 2022, with two years ago, 2020, or, to be more specific, the circumstances in which F1 found itself from then till now.

When questioned by an Australian journalist if the UFC planned to hold an event in Australia in 2022, the UFC President responded,

“No, we won’t be there this year.That place is still locked down.” He added, “I can’t risk trying to bring a show over there, get there, and have it shut down. I mean, I think that’s happened to Formula 1, didn’t it?”

The Australian Grand Prix had to be cancelled over the race weekend in 2020, which is what White is alluding to.

Naturally, the journalist attempted to correct the UFC President because the Australian Grand Prix is still running strong, with a redesigned track and a sold-out crowd cheering on Ferrari to victory.

“I think it’s still on,” the journalist corrected him. “It’s still on, Melbourne.” “Didn’t it get canceled? The cars were on the track and the show got canceled,” White wondered. “It’s happening? They didn’t shut it down?” In any case, he ended his ‘response’ by saying, “I was hearing yesterday that they shut it down. I don’t know. Hope I answered your question.”

