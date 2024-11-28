‘Didn’t You Just Lose’: Ex-UFC Star Muhammad Mokaev Gets a Reality Check After Declaring Himself ‘Best in the World’

Muhammad Mokaev during the UFC Fight Night event at the O2, London, England on the 23 July 2022. Copyright: xAndyxRowlandx PMI-5053-0014

Former UFC star Muhammad Mokaev made a bold claim on Twitter and asserted that he was the best flyweight fighter in all of MMA. A rather superficial statement; so of course, he was immediately ratioed by fans. The fighter claimed that he was on a 37-fight win streak and posted a video from his UFC days.

I’m the best flyweight in the world 37 fight winning streak! M57 ON THE TOUR pic.twitter.com/9xrzJbFsku — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) November 27, 2024

Mokaev has been freelancing in combat sports promotions since his release from the UFC. So his claims of being the best flyweight in the world seemed quite a bit over the top.

This fan reminded him of his recent losses and said, “Didn’t you just lose that grappling match dawg?” Another fan reminded him that ince his release, he hasn’t exactly been the same and said, “Bruh you are not even the headliner for a Brave FC card”. Yet another fan took some time of his day to bring Mokaev down to reality and said, “You lost last month lol“.

The British fighter, who was on a 7 fight win streak in the UFC was let go in July after his fight against Manuel Kape at UFC 304 in Manchester. Mokaev had gotten into a scrap with Kape at the hotel prior to the fight, which he then escalated during the face-offs.

All of this could have been forgiven if he had shown the same fire in the actual fight but it was a snoozefest! But is that why he was released?

Why did the UFC release Mokaev?

After Mokaev’s release from the UFC, Dana White was asked if it was because of his grappling heavy style that made for a poor viewing experience.

White laughed it off and said,

“We have been doing this for a long f**king time. I am sure, one of the matchmakers said something to him… Yeah, the matchmakers aren’t big fans of his for many different reasons… There’s a lot of people who shoot takedowns in this business, a lot of guys that fight with that style. But it’s a lot more than just that. “

White then joked and said that the PFL would have a great time signing an undefeated fighter. Unfortunately for Mokaev, soon after, PFL President Ray Sefo also stated that his company had no interest in signing the fighter.

Mokaev is currently signed to Brace Combat Federation and his next fight is on December 13, 2024 at BRAVE CF 91 against Luthando Biko at Khalifa Sports City in Bahrain.

While the fighter still continues to brave the weather of the ‘Indies’, the question remains- will he ever be able to find his way back to the top?