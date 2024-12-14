Michael Bisping Calls for Muhammad Mokaev’s UFC Return to Fight Alexandre Pantoja for the Belt

Michael Bisping is ready to see Muhammad Mokaev make his mark at the top of the UFC flyweight division. Calling for Mokaev’s return to challenge Alexandre Pantoja for the belt, Bisping believes the fight would bring fresh energy to the division.

While he acknowledges that Mokaev’s behavior had raised a few eyebrows, Bisping is confident the young talent will mature with time. “He’s young blood, and Pantoja needs young blood,” Bisping said, emphasizing that the matchup would be a thrilling clash of styles and a great test for both fighters.

For Bisping, it’s a fight the division can’t miss.

‘The Count’ took part in a YouTube livestream where he took questions from fans. One of the viewers asked him if Mokaev should be signed back by the UFC.

Bisping then asserted that even though Mokaev putting his hands on Kape and causing mayhem outside the octagon is not something he was rather fond of, he is sympathetic towards the young fighter.

“I’d like to see it… apparently there was other stuff going on. Regardless, he is a young man… Hopefully, hopefully, he comes back to the UFC. I would like to see him against Pantoja.”

UFC president Dana White had earlier addressed Mokaev’s unexpected UFC exit, attributing it to “behind the scenes” issues rather than his fighting skills.

Despite being undefeated at 13-0 and on the brink of a title shot, Mokaev wasn’t re-signed after UFC 304. His heated clashes with Kape during fight week—including incidents at the Performance Institute and weigh-ins—didn’t sit well with UFC matchmakers.

“The matchmakers and Hunter weren’t happy with how he acted,” White explained.

“He put himself in that position, and now he has to deal with it.”

Well, it looks like Mokaev is indeed dealing with it.

Mokaev secures his first win since UFC departure

It’s been a wild year for Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev. The British-Dagestani flyweight started 2024 with dreams of UFC gold but ended the year by making a statement in Brave CF. Despite a controversial UFC exit, Mokaev reminded everyone why he’s considered one of the best in the world with a dominant performance at Brave CF 91.

Facing veteran Joe Vincent So in the featured bout, Mokaev wasted no time, securing a slick D’Arce choke at just 1:52 into the first round to improve his record to 13-0.

In his post-fight interview, he called it “amazing” to be back in Brave CF, adding, “It was important for me to finish this fight in style”.

Declaring himself the best flyweight in the world, Mokaev promised to come for everyone in the division. He also thanked his loyal supporters as he vowed to come back stronger, saying, “This only makes me better mentally and physically.”