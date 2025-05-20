‘I Did Some Mistakes’: 24-Year-Old Cut by Dana White Comes Clean on His UFC Future

Former top-flyweight talent, Muhammad Mokaev has finally come clean on his messy departure from the UFC last year, following his fallout with promotional figureheads.

Mokaev, who previously found himself ranked amongst the elite at the flyweight limit, departed the Octagon in less than ceremonious circumstances last summer. Fighting out his promotional deal at UFC 304 in July of last year, Mokaev did so with a hard-fought win over the surging Manel Kape in a UK return.

However, following his win, Mokaev was informed of his exit from the promotion. UFC boss, Dana White, revealed he had upset notable matchmakers and officials behind the scenes during his unbeaten run with the organization.

And since returning to the Middle Eastern outfit, Brave CF — Mokaev has turned in a first-round D’Arce choke win, improving his unbeaten combat sports run to 15 straight fights. Stressing his desire to return to the UFC, Mokaev’s wishes have already been shot down by the promotion, which claimed he is responsible for his current position – a position he continues to argue against.

This week, speaking with MMA Fighting, Mokaev admitted to the error of his ways but challenged matchmakers who were upset with him to handle his situation — at just 23 years old– differently.

“I made some mistakes, whatever happened,” Mokaev said.

“We are humans. I believe the matchmakers and everybody in their life at the age of 22, 23, under so much pressure, so much pressure I had at my age. Maybe they would do more mistakes or maybe less, you know? We are all human. I learned from it,” the British fighter claimed.

He argued the perception of him in the media that stated he was difficult to work with and pointed out, “I did seven fights, and it wasn’t hard to work with me, but once I get come close to the title. I’m hard to deal with.”

“I don’t know how that works. You know, if you’re hard to work with, you get kicked out of your first fight,” Mokaev explained.

Interestingly, a prominent MMA influencer has come to the support of Mokaev, generating public support while calling out UFC boss Dana White for his hypocrisy.

Guru blasts White for cutting Mokaev

Ripped for his apparent lack of excitement when it comes to his fighting displays, Mokaev was then ultimately handed his walking papers after a pre-fight scrap with Kape.

But as far as the content creator is concerned, White should just bite the bullet and admit he made the wrong decision, ditching him.

“Don’t like him [Mokaev] while he chases his dreams in the UFC,” MMA Guru said on the MIGHTY channel.

“Don’t go, ‘I don’t like him, so therefore cut him from the f**king sport’. Like, if he’s a bad guy backstage — that sounds interesting to me,” he noted.

“Jon Jones can f**king — Mokaev can’t cause a bit of a ruckus backstage at a UFC event,” he continued.

“But Jon Jones can get up to God knows what outside the UFC. And nothing will be done. And we’ll bring him back in because he sells pay-per-views,” he argued.

Notably, Jones has seen suspensions for substance abuse, and has been arrested for domestic violence, among other things throughout his time as the light heavyweight champion.