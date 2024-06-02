mobile app bar

Donald Trump, Aaron Rodgers, Daniel Ricciardo, Theo Von, Joey Diaz, Emmy Winner Michaela Coel and More: UFC 302 Celebrity Crowd

Souvik Roy
Published

Donald Trump and Aaron Rodgers

The Prudential Arena in New Jersey received its fair share of celebrity attendance during the UFC 302. Fans inside the arena were thrilled once again as the UFC head honcho, Dana White, walked out with the ex-POTUS, Donald Trump just a day after his conviction. The UFC cameras also locked in on several celebrities before Trump’s entry.

Joe Rogan may have taken the commentator’s table but his comedian friend, Joey Diaz enjoyed a premium seat at the New Jersey-based Arena. noted podcaster, Theo Von, found his place just at the difference of a few seats from Diaz.

The UFC cameras also didn’t miss out on Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino of The Jersey Shore fame showing a victory sign to the camera before pointing at F1 star Daniel Riccardo in the audience.

 

NFL icon Aaron Rodgers also decided to visit the Prudential Center to enjoy the event, as did the Emmy-winning actress, Michaela Coel.

The crowd also gave out a huge pop when the giant screen showed Mark ‘The Hammer’ Coleman in the house to grace the event with his indomitable spirit.

While his presence certainly contributed to the fanfare, ‘The Hammer’ was far from being the only UFC fighter attending the event.

Which other UFC stars attended the UFC 302?

Most UFC stars who attended the UFC 302 had been among the UFC audiences before. Except 2x Olympic gold medalist, Kayla Harrison.

Shortly after showing Coleman on the screen, the cameras let the audience know that the new UFC inductee was also in the house. Harrison was seated beside the UFC Hall Of Famer, Robbie Lawler.

There were many other prominent faces amongst the crowd as well, including Merab Dvalishvili, Justin Gaethje, Aljamain Sterling, and Frankie Edgar. And wasn’t it all just worth it. Dustin Poirier might have lost his last chance at the title and probably had his last fight ever but what a way to bow out of the sport if that’s the case at all.

‘The Diamond’ gave Islam Makhchev the fight of his life in the UFC, stopping takedowns and busting him up before eventually tapping put the champion’s ingenuity.

