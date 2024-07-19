Nick Diaz Was Pressured to Fight for Money, Trained ‘Nothing’ for Lawler Match: Coach Shields

Before Nate Diaz made it big in the UFC as the ‘BMF’ there was his older brother who captivated the masses with his swagger. Nick Diaz was the OG God of War in the UFC, downing the best with his 10-punch combinations, insane cardio, and adamantium chin. While the UFC has reeled in the 40-year-old for a fight against the #14 ranked welterweight Vincent Luque, his coach has recently dropped a massive revelation.

Speaking to Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and his co-host at Jaxxon Podcast, UFC veteran and Diaz’s coach, Jake Shields has come out to reveal that the the older Diaz brother was pressed to fight Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. He said,

“That fight shouldn’t have happened in my opinion. I’m not gonna get into too many details but I wasn’t too happy. I think he was kind of pressured into that so people could make money…The fact that he fought Robbie Lawler with zero training in five years, I was freaked out watching that. thought he was gonna get embarrassed and he put on a freaking war.”

Jake Shields reveals Nick Diaz did 0 training in 5 years for Robbie Lawler pic.twitter.com/yG0oQOVnIU — MMA Mania (@mmamania) July 18, 2024

Despite the ring rust and the obvious time off from the game, Nick gave his all, giving fans a nostalgic taste of the bloodshed he used to offer them, ones that they’ve been yearning for years.

And turns out, it wasn’t all nostalgia either!

Diaz is gearing up for his fight against Luque and is training actively. However, his ex-coach expressed his concerns about the 40-year-old taking on the Brazilian powerhouse beyond his prime.

Cesar Gracie gets real about Nick Diaz vs Vincent Luque

On August 3, Nick Diaz will return to the UFC in Abu Dhabi scheduled for a bout against the 32-year-old Vincent Luque. Dana White announced the barnburner of a fight and since then, the fandom has been on cloud nine. Unfortunately, though, Diaz’s former coach, Cesar Gracie is not a fan of Nick taking on an established and dangerous WW like Luque.

Speaking to the hosts at Submission Radio, Diaz didn’t hold bars. He spoke his mind, essentially saying that he wouldn’t advise Diaz to take on a “tough” guy like Luque. While Nick is true American grit personified, time is certain to catch up to him and a WW bout against a Luque is bound for disasters.