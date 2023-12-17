Donald Trump, Jack Black, Jared Leto, & More: Celebrities That Attended UFC 296

Mentioning that UFC 296 was the last pay-per-view of the year, the UFC had to make it exciting. The fans witnessed the exhilarating last closing pay-per-view event of the year. From politicians, and singers to comedians, many public figures and A-listers flocked in at T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada, United States.

The former US president Donald Trump made an appearance in the event. He joined in to support Colby Covington in Covington vs. Edwards welterweight title bout.

Another A-lister from Hollywood who joined in to enjoy the spectacle at UFC 296 is the actor and musician Jared Leto. He was seen enjoying the event and rooting for the fighters with his people.

Moreover, it is not just the celebrities from Hollywood and US political realm that graced but several fighters made it even better. UFC fighters like Islam Makhachev, Alex Volkanovski, Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis and BKFC star Mike Perry also joined in to watch and support the fighters at UFC 296.

Both the main and co-main event was a total blast with power-packed performance and never-before delivery.

The main event witnessed a killer performance by Leon Edwards as he went on to defeat Covington via decision. Undoubtedly Edwards appeared like a total machine against Covington. In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja made use of various combinations, kicks and takedowns and defeated Brandon Royval via decision in round 5.

Other than the renowned celebrities and the MMA fighters other non-MMA big names attended the event to support their favourite fighters at UFC 296.

Non-MMA personalities that cornered their favourite fighters at UFC 296

Apart from the love and support the fighters also received relentless motivation and support from those who chose to corner them by the octagon.

David Goggins, who is the ex-Navy SEAL and the fitness trainer was there to corner and motivate Tony Ferguson. ‘El Cucuy’ however, lost against Paddy Pimblett via decision making it a not-so-impressive act for Goggins.

Another huge non-MMA personality from the entertainment industry who was here to corner their favourite fighter was the American actor and comedian Jack Black.

Black was there to corner and support his friend Stephen Thompson for his bout against Shavkat Rakhmonov. The fight however didn’t end well as ‘Nomad’ went on to defeat ‘Wonderboy’ in front of Jack Black.

Wasn’t this a perfect show to mark the end of the current year 2023? A lot went down, from nasty build-ups and beefs, undying support to victories and defeats, the rush is never at rest and so is the world of mixed martial arts.