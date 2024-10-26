Donald Trump Jokes About Attending UFC 309 as President or Missing It Due to Depression After the Elections

In a lively conversation with Joe Rogan on his podcast, former President Donald Trump touched on the UFC. When Trump asked Rogan when the next big fight would be, he was told it would be just days after the election results. Trump responded with a laugh, joking that he’d either show up as the newly re-elected president or miss the event entirely, wallowing in post-election blues if he lost.

This was the first time Trump was on Joe Rogan’s podcast. The two men have crossed paths multiple times, especially at UFC events as Trump himself is a massive fan of the sport.

The former President joked about attending UFC 309 at MSG saying,

“I do, right over here. It is not like some of the wrestlers, some of the UFC fighters. It makes me a tougher guy. You know Bo Nickal is a great fighter. When is he fighting again? Oooh that is going to be interesting after the elections. So, I will either go as President or I will be depressed and won’t bother coming.”

Now that might have been a difficult chain of thoughts to follow if one isn’t already acquainted with the former POTUS’ linguistic genius but one does tend to get used to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Championship Rounds (@champ.rds)

Amidst the busy election season, Trump actually joined Joe Rogan on JRE for a nearly three-hour chat, marking the first time Rogan’s popular podcast hosted a former president.

Covering everything from his plans with RFK Jr. to Election Day buzz, the episode gave the Republican a unique chance to connect with Rogan’s massive and diverse audience just before voters head to the polls.

However, in the midst of all that, Trump made sure to talk about the UFC, Dana White, and his favorite fighter.

Donald Trump names favorite UFC fighter

Despite Colby Covington’s insane MAGA cosplaying, Trump loves himself some Russian wrestling from one Khabib Nurmagomedov. Recently, on Adin Ross’ live stream on Kick, Trump shared that Khabib tops his list of favorite fighters.

“Well, I think Khabib,” Trump said. “Khabib was 29-0, and then his father died, and he stopped. I think he never lost a round… I met him a few fights ago, and he said, ‘You are the man who could stop the war,’ talking about Ukraine and Russia.”

Though Trump mentioned Khabib “never lost a round,” Khabib did drop one to Conor McGregor and one to Justin Gaethje. Still, only two rounds lost across an undefeated career is impressive.

Known for his dominance, Khabib retired in 2020 with a flawless 29-0 record, and Trump seems genuinely awed by his skill.