Donald Trump Poses With Mike Tyson & Dana White at UFC 287 Following Indictment in Hush Money Case

Former President Donald Trump has been a long-time friend and supporter of the UFC and Dana White. Moreover, the friendship dates back to the days when the promotion was still struggling. Trump was among a star-studded crowd at UFC 287, which also included Logan Paul, Mike Tyson, and Adin Ross, a friend of Andrew Tate. The former President was seen sitting ringside with Dana White and Tyson, showcasing his continued loyalty to the promotion.

In 2001, when Dana White took over the UFC, the promotion was struggling to find venues and sponsors to back the event. Donald Trump stepped up and helped White during this challenging time. Trump’s support allowed UFC to continue growing and eventually become the global powerhouse that it is today.

Both former President Donald Trump and Dana White have faced legal troubles since the start of the new year. However, their bond remains strong, and it’s clear that Trump will continue to support the promotion that he has been a loyal friend to for so many years.

Dana White hosts Donald Trump at UFC 287

UFC 287 was headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira in Miami, Florida. The card featured fan favorites Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns, making it a must-see event. Even former US President Donald Trump was in attendance, adding to the already star-studded lineup.

President Trump’s favorite fighter is UFC president Dana White’s pick for the next opponent for Leon Edwards. Despite facing backlash for his decision, White is known for sticking to his guns, a trait he shares with Trump. The former President has been a long-time supporter of the UFC, and his attendance at UFC 287 only reinforces his dedication to the sport.

In addition to Trump’s presence, the event also had ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in attendance. The former heavyweight champion is a huge fan of MMA and is often seen at UFC events. With such a star-studded guest list, UFC 287 was just as exciting off the mat as it was on it.

When Dana White stood up for Donald Trump

Dana White, the UFC president, has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump for years. In 2020, he spoke in support of Trump at the RNC, highlighting the former President’s leadership qualities. White cited the pre-COVID economy as an example of why Trump should be re-elected.

He said, “Many of you know who I am, what I do, and that I am friends with the president. I spoke at this convention four years ago, and I’m back because I believe we need President Trump’s leadership now more than ever.”

This was not the first time White has spoken in support of Trump. In 2016, he also spoke at the convention in favor of Trump's candidacy. White's support for the former President has drawn criticism from some fans, but he has remained steadfast in his support for Trump and his policies.