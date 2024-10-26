Donald Trump Pushes Joe Rogan for Endorsement: “You’re a Khabib Person, Not a Kamala Person”

In a memorable episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, former President Donald Trump nudged the podcaster toward an endorsement just days before the election. As they chatted, Trump, with his usual flair, teased Rogan about his choice, claiming he was sure Rogan wouldn’t be casting his vote for Kamala Harris.

Instead, Trump joked, Rogan’s more of a “Khabib guy” than a “Kamala person,” alluding to their mutual admiration for the undefeated MMA legend, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The banter added a playful twist to a serious conversation, with the former POTUS leaning into Rogan’s influence over his massive audience. The Republican who has already branded Khabib his favorite fighter urged Rogan to publicly support him saying,

“He endorsed me, by the way he gave me the nicest endorsement. You should do the same thing Joe because you can not be voting for Kamala. You’re not a Kamala person, I know you. I have watched you for so many years, you’re not a Kamala person. You’re a Khabib person but you’re not a Kamala person.”

Trump and Rogan haven’t always seen eye-to-eye though.

Just last year, Rogan said he wouldn’t support Trump, calling him an “existential threat to democracy”. Earlier this year, he even backed RFK Jr., which didn’t sit well with Trump, who joked Rogan would get “booed” at his next UFC event. He wasn’t!

Despite this, their shared love of the UFC has brought some common ground. Both have a close friendship with UFC CEO Dana White and share allies like RFK Jr. and Elon Musk.

Recently, Rogan praised Trump’s “wheeling, dealing billionaire” energy and admitted global conflicts have him worried too. The two men, however, have a lot more in common than they do otherwise.

Trump urges White for a comeback saying boxing is too slow

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump recently spent a day with YouTube stars Nelk, recording a podcast and then taking them on his private jet to Las Vegas.

As a huge MMA fan and close friend of UFC CEO Dana White, Trump shared how he’s finding boxing a bit “slow” these days compared to the action-packed world of MMA.

While chatting with White over the phone, Trump expressed his excitement for Jon Jones’ comeback at UFC 309, joking, “When you get used to the other stuff, it’s very slow”.

He called White the “greatest of all time,” and the two playfully arranged a breakfast meeting—with Trump teasing that White probably sleeps until 1 p.m.

The Republican nominee even threw in a lighthearted jab at President Joe Biden, jokingly admiring his knack for falling asleep easily at the end of the day.

Well well well, if this wasn’t a campaign and a half.