mobile app bar

“Don’t Insult Honor”: Islam Makhachev Shares Boundaries UFC Fighters Shouldn’t Cross While Trash Talking

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) celebrates defeating Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center.

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) celebrates defeating Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Islam Makhachev believes there’s a line UFC fighters should never cross when it comes to trash talk—and it’s one every fighter knows deep down. Speaking to Yuka MMA, the UFC lightweight champion shared his thoughts on the subject, emphasizing the importance of respecting honor, religion, and family,

“I think every fighter understands where that line is. There are basic rules: don’t insult honor, religion, family, parents. That’s all.”

Trash talk has long been a part of combat sports, often hyping up fights and adding drama to rivalries. But when the banter goes too far, it can lead to bitter grudges and bad blood. Take Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, for instance. What started as verbal jabs quickly escalated into a heated feud when Colby insulted the death of Leon’s father.

And who could forget the infamous rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov? Trash talk turned personal, with insults hurled at family and religion, transforming their bout into one of the most hostile encounters in UFC history.

Another instance of the same was when Sean Strickland cried after Dricus Du Plessis talked about his abusive father and childhood.

When these boundaries are crossed, it’s not just about winning a fight anymore it becomes deeply personal. By reminding his peers to maintain respect while promoting their fights, Makhachev highlights an approach that values sportsmanship. Because when all is said and done, this may be a gladiatorial sport, but it’s a sport regardless.

And professional athletes must behave accordingly.

But this wasn’t the only topic Makhachev discussed in the interview. More often than not, leaders of the Dagestani camp have been asked about Usman Nurmagomedov’s status as a Bellator champion and if he ever intends to join the big boys up here in the UFC.

Islam reveals it’s only a matter of time

Islam agrees with the fans and critics and firmly believes that Usman has outgrown Bellator and is ready for the UFC.

“I think so. He doesn’t have much competition there. If he enters the UFC, when I’m vacating the belt and moving up to get a new one, Usman can take it.”

The plan is clear for Team Khabib: Islam will defend his lightweight title one or two more times before vacating it to move up in weight. At that point, Usman will transition to the UFC, continuing the Nurmagomedov legacy and furthering the family’s dominance in MMA.

If this plan does come to fruition it could see Team Khabib do something unprecedented. Umar could reign supreme in the bantamweight division, Usman in the lightweight division, and Islam in the welterweight division. Three champions across three different divisions from the same team would be a feat no one even thought could be possible.

However, one would do well to not dwell on possibilities and focus on what’s next for the clan and right now, that’s Islam defending the lightweight title against his toughest opponent yet in Arman Tsarukuan and Umar Nurmagomedov taking on the formidable Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these