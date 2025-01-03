“Don’t Insult Honor”: Islam Makhachev Shares Boundaries UFC Fighters Shouldn’t Cross While Trash Talking

Islam Makhachev believes there’s a line UFC fighters should never cross when it comes to trash talk—and it’s one every fighter knows deep down. Speaking to Yuka MMA, the UFC lightweight champion shared his thoughts on the subject, emphasizing the importance of respecting honor, religion, and family,

“I think every fighter understands where that line is. There are basic rules: don’t insult honor, religion, family, parents. That’s all.”

Trash talk has long been a part of combat sports, often hyping up fights and adding drama to rivalries. But when the banter goes too far, it can lead to bitter grudges and bad blood. Take Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, for instance. What started as verbal jabs quickly escalated into a heated feud when Colby insulted the death of Leon’s father.

And who could forget the infamous rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov? Trash talk turned personal, with insults hurled at family and religion, transforming their bout into one of the most hostile encounters in UFC history.

Another instance of the same was when Sean Strickland cried after Dricus Du Plessis talked about his abusive father and childhood.

When these boundaries are crossed, it’s not just about winning a fight anymore it becomes deeply personal. By reminding his peers to maintain respect while promoting their fights, Makhachev highlights an approach that values sportsmanship. Because when all is said and done, this may be a gladiatorial sport, but it’s a sport regardless.

And professional athletes must behave accordingly.

But this wasn’t the only topic Makhachev discussed in the interview. More often than not, leaders of the Dagestani camp have been asked about Usman Nurmagomedov’s status as a Bellator champion and if he ever intends to join the big boys up here in the UFC.

Islam reveals it’s only a matter of time

Islam agrees with the fans and critics and firmly believes that Usman has outgrown Bellator and is ready for the UFC.

“I think so. He doesn’t have much competition there. If he enters the UFC, when I’m vacating the belt and moving up to get a new one, Usman can take it.”

The plan is clear for Team Khabib: Islam will defend his lightweight title one or two more times before vacating it to move up in weight. At that point, Usman will transition to the UFC, continuing the Nurmagomedov legacy and furthering the family’s dominance in MMA.

If this plan does come to fruition it could see Team Khabib do something unprecedented. Umar could reign supreme in the bantamweight division, Usman in the lightweight division, and Islam in the welterweight division. Three champions across three different divisions from the same team would be a feat no one even thought could be possible.

However, one would do well to not dwell on possibilities and focus on what’s next for the clan and right now, that’s Islam defending the lightweight title against his toughest opponent yet in Arman Tsarukuan and Umar Nurmagomedov taking on the formidable Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title.