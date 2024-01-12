Dricus Du Plessis Rejects Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC Title Shot Claims, Over Israel Adesanya Fight

Fight fans are set and waiting for the first pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 297, which already has an intense and heated rivalry. The Middleweight champion Sean Strickland is set to face the challenger, Dricus Du Plessis. Amid reports claiming that Khamzat Chimaev has been promised to be the next title challenger. Addressing this, Du Plessis, in an interview with MMA Junkie, shared his thoughts. He openly stated that if he became the champion, the Chechen fighter won’t get a title shot. Instead, he would make a case for a fight against Israel Adesanya.

Advertisement

In light of the possibility that Dricuss Du Plessis could become the next UFC champion if he defeats Strickland, he was asked if he would fight Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev as the first two title defenses. To this, DDP bluntly denied the idea of facing Chimaev and questioned who had promised him the title shot. In his words,

“As far as I know Khamzat is a welterweight. What middleweight he fought? He fought at middleweight but he fought welterweight. I mean Gerald Meerschaert, where was he ranked I don’t even know. He wasn’t ranked so fighting him in my opinion makes absolutely no sense. The UFC promised him a title fight where in the world that happened? And he says now he is fighting Strickland. No, you’re not, if I’m the champion, you’re not getting a title shot. Israel Adesanya that makes sense.”

Advertisement

Du Plessis pointed out that Chimaev hasn’t faced a solid middleweight fighter since he was previously in the welterweight division, making the idea of him getting a title shot nonsensical to the South African fighter. Instead, Du Plessis believes that facing Adesanya, a long-time champion with a history of beef, makes more sense.

While Izzy and DDP have unresolved business inside the octagon, this fight makes absolute sense and looks solid on paper. However, Chimaev remains confident in his claims for a title shot.

Ahead of UFC 297, Khamzat Chimaev claims to fight next with the winner of Dricuss Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland

During their conversation, Muhammad Hijab asked Chimaev if he would like to fight Strickland next and suggested that UFC president Dana White should make that fight. Chimaev claimed that he is promised a title shot. He stated,

“Sean Strickland has to be afraid. I’m coming for him… If he wins against [Dricus Du Plessis], for sure we’re going to fight, 100 percent should be. They promised me that fight. now we’re going to wait [to see] who is winning that fight and take the belt.”

Advertisement

If what Chimaev is saying is true, it seems White will have a serious problem if Du Plessis wins the upcoming fight, as he doesn’t want to fight while the Chechen fighter is promised a title shot.