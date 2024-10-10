“Dude Is Literally David Haney”: Jamahal Hill’s Disrespectful Actions Towards Alex Pereira’s Fight Irks Fans

Jamahal Hill’s actions following Alex Pereira’s knockout victory over Khalil Rountree at UFC 307 have sparked major backlash from fans. Despite being knocked out by Pereira in their previous fight, Hill continues to dismiss the Brazilian champion’s accomplishments. Most recently, Hill was caught on camera yawning as Pereira secured his win, a move fans saw as outright disrespect.

This led to comparisons between Hill and boxing’s Devin Haney, with many calling out Hill for his lack of sportsmanship. Fans are now venting their frustration, labeling Hill’s behavior as petty and uncalled for.

But, in a video posted on social media, Hill explained why he did what he did. The former champion ironically called out fans for being disrespectful towards him. He then stated that the clip was taken out of context.

‘Sweet Dreams’ said that he yawned because he was entertained but he was not impressed and wanted to make sure that message was conveyed.

Hill went on to add that Pereira made Rountree look a lot better than he was and struggled to finish him. This, according to the former champion warranted a yawning gesture at the end of a fight that most believed saved the card and was the fight of the night.

Needless to say, fans ripped Hill apart in the comments section.

One fan said, “Hill is so overrated. He gets ko’d by Rountree next.”

“bro wanna be in the spotlight again”– said another fan

Another fan added, “Dude is literally Devin Haney”

“Jake Paul would sleep Jamal to be honest hahahahaha”– said a fan

After the fights at UFC 307, Rountree who came up short in the title fight has a fight in mind for him that fans are excited about.

Rountree calls for a fight with Hill

Rountree may have fallen short in his valiant effort against Alex Pereira at UFC 307, but he’s already eyeing a big fight next. Rountree won the first two rounds of his title fight before getting stopped in the fourth, and while he took some serious damage—requiring nose surgery—his heart and toughness won over many fans.

Now, Rountree is focused on bouncing back and thinks a fight against former champion Hill makes sense. “I think it’s almost inevitable,” Rountree told Kevin Iole. “I’m here for it all, I’m not done. I believe I’ll have another shot at the belt.”

Rountree, who signed a new contract with the UFC before facing Pereira, is planning his return early next year after recovering from surgery. “This fight showed me I’m prepared for that level, but there’s still a lot to learn,” Rountree concluded, eager to improve and come back stronger in 2024.