Michael Bisping Reveals Struggles of Being Jamahal Hill with the World Against Him

Michael Bisping knows exactly what Jamahal Hill is feeling right now – and he’s not sugarcoating it. Hill, the former light heavyweight champ, has been facing a wave of criticism after his knockout loss to Alex Pereira.

During the course of the fight, Hill accidentally kicked Pereira under the waist and the referee stepped in to stop the fight. Pereira, however, stopped the referee and continued with his press and ended up knocking out Hill. Now, Hill claims the supposed referee stoppage had him distracted.

This angle of Alex Pereira KO’ing Jamahal Hill ‍ pic.twitter.com/rMD3AcEdiH — (@sinoUFC) June 15, 2024



Hill believes Pereira took advantage of the referee’s intervention, but fans aren’t buying it, flooding him with online trolling. Bisping, who’s been in Hill’s shoes with public opinion against him opened up about the mental toll of feeling like the world is against you after a tough loss.

The former middleweight champion, on his YouTube channel, broke down the situation and asserted that the situation is different for someone like Hill or anyone else who comes from a disadvantaged background.

“To fight your as* off to feel like the whole world is against you. Any time you’re in the public eye, you’re going to get good and you’re going to get bad. And for some reason as human beings we cling onto the bad. But it is the people that come after you talking shit they’re the ones that elicit a response.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Butler-Au (@suckerpunchent)



However, Bisping with all the experience and knowledge that he has in the sport, had a very easy but effective solution as well for the former champion.

Bisping wants Hill to take a no-nonsense approach when dealing with negativity.

“If someone talks trash about me on Twitter, I just block them,” Bisping shared. While some might see refusing to block trolls as a badge of honor, Bisping sees it differently.

“I don’t deal with *d**kheads in real life, so why would I do it online?” he added.

Hill, meanwhile, seems determined and is raring to go ahead of his UFC return.

Hill feels like his old self again

‘Sweet Dreams’ is hungry for another shot at Pereira – but first, he’s got to get through Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311. Having been on top of the mountain before, Hill knows this fight is crucial to getting back in title contention. “We’ve been on this path for a while,” Hill said.

So he’s more than prepared now. Even after the disastrous interaction with Pereira at the UFC PI, Hill admits to being in a better place, both mentally and physically.

JAMAHAL HILL CONFRONTED ALEX PEREIRA AT THE UFC PI (via fullsend_mma, zay.dontmiss/IG) pic.twitter.com/b6ocOWOcuW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 5, 2024



“It reminded me to stay gritty and fight with more edge,” Hill shared.

“I feel like my old self again. The bounce is back, and I’m ready to perform.”

The time for words is over. With only about 2 weeks remaining for UFC 311, Hill will hope to get back into the W column.