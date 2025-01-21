‘Respect Both Warriors’: Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill Win Fans Over With Sportsmanship After UFC 311 War

JIRI PROCHAZKA (31-5-1) of Hosteradice, Czechia defeats JAMAHAL HILL (12-3-0-1NC) of Chicago, IL by TKO (strike) at 3:01 of round 3 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California Inglewood USA – ZUMAo117 20250118_zsp_o117_113 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill gave fans an unforgettable battle at UFC 311, showcasing grit, skill, and determination over three intense rounds. But it wasn’t just their performance inside the octagon that won fans over—it was their sportsmanship afterward. A video surfaced online of the two warriors sharing drinks after the fight, putting any rivalries aside in the spirit of mutual respect.

Hill shared the video on Instagram to reflect on his UFC 311 loss. He congratulated Prochazka on a hard-fought battle, praising the adjustments he made during their clash.

He also thanked fans for their support, emphasizing that his fire for growth and his future has never burned brighter. Hill acknowledged the challenges of fighting at the elite level, calling them part of his journey, and promised to bounce back stronger.

Hill has been trolled online since losing to Prochazka but thankfully, fans in the comments were really respectful.

“Respect to both warriors”, one fan said highlighting the intensity of the fight they had just gone through.

Another fan commented with the same sentiment- “respect to both of em.”

Hill still looked pretty beat up in the video, which was highlighted by this fan, who remarked, “Damn he smashed him hard”. “F**king g’s. Jamahal is overhated”, rightfully asserted another!

Meanwhile, with this win, Prochazka has solidified his case for a third fight with Alex Pereira, who’s set to defend his title against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. But he’s not letting the UFC 311 commentary team for criticizing him.

Jiri doesn’t forget

While Jiri had a convincing win, the fight wasn’t without its challenges. Hill landed some big shots, and a nasty eye poke briefly threatened to halt the action. Despite this, he persevered and delivered a highlight-worthy finish.

At the post-fight press conference, Prochazka reflected on his performance, emphasizing his focus on patience and precision. He reiterated what he had said before the fight about practicing keeping his hands off during striking exchanges in training and said,

“That was the change I wanted to show”. I don’t need to press myself and rush for a knockout. I want to catch my opponent at the right time. We took the preparation very seriously.”

However, Prochazka had strong words for critics, including Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier, who after the first round had commented on him going back to old habits and dropping his hands again.

He, of course, said it while laughing, but it was clear he’s serious about defending his style.