Dustin Poirier Reveals Secret Wish to Fight Ilia Topuria as ‘El Matador’ Eyes Lightweight Jump

Dustin Poirier hasn’t been one to pick fights, but his repost of Ilia Topuria’s plans to move up to lightweight could mean he’s eyeing a showdown with the undefeated ‘El Matador’.Topuria, fresh off a dominant run in the featherweight division, announced that he’s ready to take on a new challenge in the 155-pound weight class. Poirier, with maybe a couple of fights remaining in his career, wants to go out being carried by fans in the arena like a rockstar. And the Topuria fight might just provide him with that.

As far as Topuria is concerned, moving up is a big step, and starting his lightweight journey against someone of Poirier’s caliber would be a statement—and a risk.

For Poirier, the idea of welcoming Topuria to the division has its own appeal. Known for his grit, power, and world-class striking, Poirier is a formidable gatekeeper to the top of the lightweight rankings.

While his loss against the champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 all but killed his undisputed title hopes, a fight against Topuria could provide a fresh challenge while resurrecting his hopes of being an active player in the lightweight gold rush.

From a fan’s perspective, this potential matchup checks all the boxes as well.

Poirier’s experience and skill set against Topuria’s youth, momentum, and undefeated record make for an explosive clash. Topuria has long claimed to have been the best boxer in the UFC. That theory will be thoroughly put to test if he takes on a southpaw of Poirier’s power and skills.

Besides, for Topuria, a win over Poirier would catapult him into lightweight title contention almost immediately.

As of now, nothing is official, but the subtle hint from Poirier has ignited excitement. Whether or not this fight materializes, one thing is clear—Ilia Topuria’s jump to lightweight just got a lot more interesting.

However, ‘El Matador‘ seems to be interested in another fight at the moment.

Topuria wants Oliveira next

With Charles Oliveira positioned as the next in line for a title shot after Arman Tsarukyan, ‘El Matador’ sees the Brazilian as the quickest path to lightweight glory.

In an interview with El Partidazo De COPE, the UFC featherweight champion revealed why he wants to take on ‘Do Bronx’,

“Since Islam is going to fight in January and he is not going to be ready for April/ May, I would like to fight the #1 contender which is Chalres Oliveira.”

A victory over the former champion would instantly place Topuria among the division’s elite and solidify his status as a legitimate title contender in his new weight class. However, a loss to Oliveira generally means having your back taken to be submitted. And not many have come back from that. That is a risk Topuria will have to take.

On paper the size discrepancy between featherweight and lightweight might be just 10 lbs but fighters like Oliveira and Poirier are just so much bigger and walk around at 170-180 lbs when they are not cutting. Hopefully, Topuria’s speed can provide a perfect counter or this will be a journey the Spaniard might not like.