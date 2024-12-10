UFC Champ Ilia Topuria Confirms He’s Done with Featherweight, Ready to Transition to Lightweight

UFC featherweight champ Ilia Topuria has officially decided to leave the 145-pound division behind, setting his sights on new challenges in the lightweight division. Topuria’s decision comes just days after lightweight champion Islam Makhachev claimed he had no interest in fighting Topuria since he was just another featherweight to him.

During an interview with El Partidazo de COPE, the interviewer asked him if fans had seen his last fight at featherweight and he responded saying,

“Yes, for sure”

When further probed about moving up in weight, he just nodded. The decision isn’t entirely surprising. Topuria has often mentioned the difficulty of cutting weight to 145 pounds and hinted at lightweight ambitions in the past.

Now, with his featherweight goals checked off the list, the timing feels perfect.

The undefeated Spaniard has carved a path of destruction on his way to the title, taking out elite contenders before defeating two of the greatest featherweights in UFC history—Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

By beating Volkanovski, a dominant champion many believed was nearly unbeatable, and Holloway, who is considered one of the best to ever compete at 145 pounds, Topuria cemented himself as one of the most complete fighters in the UFC.

And now with Holloway moving out of the division for good, there’s very little for Topuria to feel challenged at 145 lbs. The lightweight division, on the other hand, offers the prospect of propelling his stardom to new heights. It’s a division that rests on a perfectly balanced scale between skills and power.

It is also the most stacked division in the UFC right now with almost every name in the Top 5, like Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier being a superstar in their own right. So, almost every fight Topuria might have in the division will be a blockbuster main event.

But mainly El Matador‘s new goal could be to prove the champion Makhachev wrong.

Makhachev dismissive of Topuria

Earlier last week Makhachev had claimed he wasn’t exactly eager to fight Topuria. The UFC’s lightweight champ wasn’t ruling out the possibility of a fight with the undefeated featherweight king, but for now, he didn’t see much benefit in taking that matchup.

In an interview, he had explained that the fight didn’t interest him at all and for good reasons.

“He’s in a different weight class. I’ll beat him, and what will that do for me? I won’t win another belt. Everyone will once again say that I beat a featherweight.”

Makhachev’s first two title defenses were against Alexander Volkanovski, another featherweight champ. And even though he made history by submitting Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, the accusations of fighting featherweight fighters for easy wins still come flying.

Next on his radar is likely a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan, scheduled for UFC 311 on January 18 at the Intuit Dome in California. So, if Topuria does make his lightweight move official, there’s a good chance he gets on that title shot train real soon.