Dustin Poirier Shuts Down Dan Hooker’s Rematch Call-Out With Five-Word Response

Dustin Poirier is actively looking for a fight right now. The former BMF champion called out Justin Gaethje to a trilogy fight. Fans were all for it since both fighters are coming off a loss.

However, another big name in the division has decided that he wants a shot at Poirier too. Enter ‘Hangman’ Dan Hooker, the #5 ranked lightweight in the division. The pair have fought before, back in 2020 in a fight that went the distance.

Now Hooker wants to avenge his loss. He tweeted out simply saying,

“Rematch.”

However, Poirier shut him down with just five words:

“You don’t really want that @danthehangman”

Hooker is fresh off a split decision win against Gamrot at UFC 305. He has title aspirations as well, but with the way the division is stacked at the moment, he’s not going to get it anytime soon.

There are way too many fighters ahead of him who are looking to secure a title shot. So naturally, his next best option is to make big fights, against the biggest names in the division.

However, ‘The Diamond‘ has told him to stay in his lane. Poirier doesn’t have too many fights left in him. Just after his last fight, he was contemplating retirement.

So his next fight may very well be his last in the organization and what better way to go out than an all out war with Justin Gaethje.

Well ‘Sandman‘ isn’t the only lightweight that has his eyes set on a rematch against Poirier. Benoit Saint-Denis has similar aspirations.

Saint-Denis plans plot for Poirier rematch

In their last fight, the pair were pretty evenly matched going into the second round. However, that’s when ‘The Diamond’s’ striking really came through.

He ended up knocking out Saint-Denis. Since then, the lightweight has been asking for a rematch against him and in an interview with Shak MMA on YouTube, he spoke about what he needs to do,

“The only way I’ll get a shot at him [Dustin Poirier] again is to take the belt from Makhachev’s waist. Then I’ll have some things that he hasn’t and maybe we will do it back and forth.”

The Frenchman was nothing but respectful in his call out. He called it an honor and privilege to be able to fight against ‘The Diamond’ again.

With so many options to choose from, it’s a confusing time to be Poirier. But to be clear, there’s only one fighter he has his sights set on–Justin Gaethje–and he still hasn’t gotten a response.