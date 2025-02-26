Renato Moicano, Michael Chandler, and Other Top Fighters Offer to Fight Justin Gaethje After Dan Hooker Drops Out

Amid news of Justin Gaethje’s massive return at UFC 313 being in severe jeopardy, a host of stars have offered to meet him on schedule at the turn of the month. Gaethje, who was scheduled to return at the beginning of March, saw a pairing with Dan Hooker fall to the wayside this morning.

Slated to co-headline the event over the course of five rounds, Kiwi striker, Hooker has confirmed his withdrawal citing a nasty hand fracture suffered just weeks out from the pairing. The City Kickboxing star is now out of action for an uncertain amount of time, leading to a big gap in the UFC’s plan for the co-main event of UFC 313.

“I obviously still would fight,” Dan Hooker said on Instagram. “But with the medicals they squeeze your hands and [makes face and screams]. So, we’ll see how it all plays out. We’ll see if we can kick this fight down the road. Or we’ll just wait and see.“, he added.

So does Gaethje still fight at UFC 313 or does he wait for Hooker to heal up? Well, if he doesn’t want to wait, there are a few options at hand.

Rafael Fiziev leading race to rematch Gaethje

Initially hinting at his readiness to fight Gaethje, Michael Chandler has since switched his focus to his already-booked foe. Set to co-headline UFC 314 in Miami, former title chaser Chandler will take on Paddy Pimblett over five rounds.

“I appreciate all the interest…but I’ve got my opponent and my date,” Chandler tweeted. “Gutted for JG…but I know he’s down to fight anyone…we will see him fight at the scheduled date.”, he confirmed, stating that a short notice bout with Gaethje was a big no for him.

I appreciate all the interest…but I’ve got my opponent and my date. Gutted for JG…but I know he’s down to fight anyone…we will see him fight at the scheduled date. As for me… #ufc314 gon be — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 25, 2025

Furthermore, recent UFC 311 headliner Renato Moicano has also thrown his name into the ring. After headlining the January card on just a days’ notice against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, Moicano appears open to another impromptu comeback clash.

“2 weeks is good! I have enough time for 2 or 3 sparring sessions! I will be ready if they call! “, the Brazilian lightweight said with glee.

2 weeks is good! I have enough time for 2 or 3 sparring sessions! I will be ready if they call! #ufc — Renato Moicano (@moicanoufc) February 25, 2025 And another hopeful participant at UFC 313 is the streaking, Jean Silva — fresh from his stunning win in Seattle. Just three days ago, featherweight star Silva made short work of Melsik Baghdasarayan in the very first round. And now, hoping to continue his tear, Silva has the fans and pundits backing to take on Gaethje in a massive showdown. “Forget the rankings, the weight classes, and the fact that Jean fought last Saturday. I WANT TO SEE A BRAWL!”, UFC Fight Pass commentator Tiago Pamplona tweeted. DAN HOOKER FORA DA LUTA CONTRA JUSTIN GAETHJE GAETHJE vs JEAN SILVA é a luta a ser feita! Foda-se o ranking, as categorias e o fato do Jean ter lutado sábado passado. EU QUERO VER PANCADARIA pic.twitter.com/mH8K57GJIZ — Tiago Pamplona (@Tiagopamplona) February 25, 2025 However, none of these fighters have a history with Gaethje like Fiziev does. Notably, fighting back in 2023 in London, Gaethje managed to land a controversial decision win over Fiziev, who has also welcomed the chance to re-run his rivalry with the ex-BMF champion. “Let’s run it back Justin Gaethje,” Fiziev posted on his X account.

Let’s run it back @Justin_Gaethje https://t.co/keha1XhI5r pic.twitter.com/iYVS3JiDm7 — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) February 25, 2025 It should be noted that there’s a good chance that the UFC just puts Gaethje on hold for another PPV and wait till Hooker’s hand gets fixed. While the severity of the injury remains unknown, it doesn’t look like a major issue and Hooker can return to work in a few weeks, the UFC could want to reschedule the fight. That is, of course, not something Gaethje wants. Gaethje still game for UFC 313 With no plans to ditch his return next weekend, Gaethje has no preference for foe, according to color-caller Daniel Cormier. Cormier, who shares a deep friendship with Gaethje told fans that the ‘Highlight Reel’ is up for anything as always and isn’t too bothered with a new choice of opponent. “Are you crazy? Of course, I’m fighting,” Cormier told fans while quoting Gaethje from a phone call they had. “I don’t care, I’ll fight any of those guys.”, Gaethje told DC with a fever pitch!