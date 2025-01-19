Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Anakalaev Finally Confirmed for UFC 313 With Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker in Co-Main Event

It’s finally happening! Magomed Ankalaev is getting his shot at Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title at UFC 313. The fight, scheduled for March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will also see Justin Gaethje take on Dan Hooker in the co-main event.

Pereira, who was ringside during the event was seen vibing during the announcement. He didn’t waste any time sending a direct message to Ankalaev.

“See you soon Ankalaev”

See you soon Ankalaev — Alex “Poatan” Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) January 19, 2025

This announcement comes at a time when rumors had been swirling about ‘Poatan‘ potentially avoiding a fight with a wrestling-dominant fighter like Ankalaev. Fans had speculated that ‘Poatan’ was hesitant to face Ankalaev’s relentless grappling and pressure, but with his tweet and public reaction, Pereira is shutting down all of that chatter.

This match has been a long time coming. Ankalaev has been the #1 contender for almost a year but has had to contend with playing second fiddle as Pereira marched on to two title defenses on short notice in 2024. So when the fight was finally confirmed today, even fans sighed in relief.

This fan encapsulated what everybody had been thinking all these months and said, “Finally, Ankalaev with his chance for ufc gold”.

Finally, Ankalaev with his chance for ufc gold. — CT Patriot (@CTPatriot08) January 19, 2025

Meanwhile, this fan seems to have gotten a little too hopeful. “ They might announce Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall during this card The cards are in play“, he said.

They might announce Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall during this card The cards are in play — centse (@centse_) January 19, 2025 While this is wishful thinking at best, it’s not without reason. Pereira is determined to prove that he can handle himself against a talented grappler before he can claim a fight against undisputed heavyweight champion Jon Jones. The heavyweight champion himself has proposed the match but UFC bossman Dana White has made it crystal clear that he would not be in favor of the fight due to Jones’ grappling prowess.

Regardless of if this is a precursor to the Jones fight, Ankalaev vs Pereira is a must-watch main event! And it better be, since it will follow up what is sure to be a dog fight between Gaethje and Hooker.

Gaethje makes a comeback

Gaethje has not been seen inside an octagon since losing to Max Holloway at UFC 300 while defending the BMF title. But it seems ‘your favorite fighter’s favorite fighter’ has had enough rest.

A comeback fight against Hooker is an extreme way to send that message as well. Both Hooker and Gaethje love a scrap and are expected to just go at it from the get-go. Gaethje was closing in on a title fight before losing to Holloway. So he will be hoping to put on a show and a dominant one at that to ensure he’s not forgotten in that regard.

On the flip side, Hooker has been on a tear in the lightweight division, riding a 3-fight win streak. The Kiwi fighter is aiming to crack the top 5 rankings with a victory over Gaethje, which would undoubtedly send a strong message to the rest of the division.