“Earned It for Sure”: Belal Muhammad Receives Hero’s Welcome in Chicago Post UFC Title Win, Fans React

Belal Muhammad received a welcome fit for a king when he returned to Chicago with UFC gold. The Palestinian-American fighter made easy work of Leon Edwards in his own backyard to dethrone him. And after parading around with the belt in the UK, he was seen enjoying the day with his fans in Chicago.

Now, while some had mixed reactions to the parade, most seemed happy to see the champ get the respect he deserves,

“The guy earned it, for sure!”

This fan was happy to see the Belal enjoying the fruits of his labor.

“Nice seeing him get some respect”

Another fan spoke about how he was not the biggest Belal fan but was happy to see him get so much love,

“I don’t like Belal at all, but this is very cool”

One user pointed out that the American is making more noise than when Edwards had won the belt off Kamaru Usman,

“Belal is making more noise than Leon when he became a champ”

This user revealed that the champion is taking his belt on a tour,

“Belal on that championship tour man!!”

Yet another fan welcomed the champion back home with open arms. This is the only acceptable treatment a UFC champion should get when returning to his hometown.

“Well deserved champ! Welcome home”

The parade was not just for show, the champion even later sat down with the fans and his fellow Muslims to talk to them.

Belal Muhammad’s message for Palestine

Belal stopped at the Muslim Community Center of Chicago so he could visit the mosque there amidst a horde of people following him around.

As he sat down to talk to them, he spoke about the cause of Palestine and refused to let the devastation in the region erase the memory of his native country.

“No matter what that can’t be erased from history. Palestine will have a champion, a world champion, that is never going to be erased. They can’t erase those colors.”

Belal has been carrying out the Palestinian colors, whether with the national flag or a watermelon, a symbol of the resilience shown by the people of the region. He is of course, the first Palestinian champion in UFC history and no matter what happens from this point on, nobody can ever erase that.