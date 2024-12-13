‘Everybody Doubts’: Belal Muhammad Receives High Praise From Ex-Opponent for His Tactical Brilliance

A former opponent of Belal Muhammad, Vicente Luque isn’t shocked to see him as the betting underdog in a potential matchup with Shavkat Rakhmonov. In fact, he admits to underestimating Belal himself in the past—just like many fans and analysts have done time and again. Despite the odds and doubts, Belal has consistently proven people wrong, taking down some of the division’s top names.

According to Luque, it all comes down to one key advantage that sets Belal apart: his ability to study his opponents and execute his game plan perfectly on fight night. While many overlook him in favor of flashier fighters, Belal’s grit and determination have made him a world champion.

Luque and Belal faced off against each other in April 2022 where the latter secured a unanimous decision at the end of five rounds to further extend his win streak.

So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Luque believes so much in Belal.

“I did not think he was going to beat any of the guys he beat… I think that with this fight it gives him a little bit more of a chance… He is very good at doing a perfect game to beat anyone. He is very disciplined with his strategy.”

Despite not being the most popular fighter with fans, Belal has gone about his business quietly. He is on a 10-fight win streak and took the welterweight title from Leon Edwards with ease during his last outing.

What is even more impressive is that for his first title defense itself, he wanted to take on the boogeyman of the division, Shavkat Rakhmonov. While that fight did not happen, and Rakhmonov secured a win against Garry, it taught Belal a lot about his future opponent.

Belal is studying Rakhmonov

The welterweight champion is more confident than ever after watching Rakhmonov’s performance at UFC 310. Sitting front row, Muhammad saw Rakhmonov edge out Ian Machado Garry in a five-round unanimous decision. Despite Rakhmonov’s win, it was the first time he failed to secure a finish, and Muhammad believes the fight revealed weaknesses he can exploit.

“The only thing I saw is that I win,” Muhammad told ESPN.

“I knew I’d beat either of them, but after seeing that, I’m even more sure. When the time comes, I’ll walk through him.”

Belal also feels that Rakhmnov’s striking is not as good as it is often touted to be.

“People label me a grappler, but I out-struck Leon, who was supposed to be the division’s best striker…Against me, guys can’t figure me out until it’s too late.”

As for the clinches? Muhammad has no plans to give Rakhmonov room to breathe. “It’ll feel like quicksand” the champion asserts.