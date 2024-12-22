Ex-UFC Champ Accuses Daniel Cormier of Being ‘Biggest Liar’ in Islam Makhachev Submission Debate

Former UFC champ Luke Rockhold has called Daniel Cormier the “biggest liar” over a heated debate about whether he had ever been submitted by Islam Makhachev in training. When asked to call DC and clear things up, Rockhold doubled down—insisting that while he’s rolled with Makhachev, he’s never been submitted by the lightweight champion.

The drama didn’t stop there. Rampage Jackson and others chimed in, raising eyebrows at Rockhold’s claims. Still, Rockhold made it clear he’s got nothing but respect for Makhachev’s grappling, even saying it’s levels above Arman Tsarukyan’s. But as for those submission rumors? Rockhold isn’t letting that slide without a fight.

While arguing with Jackson and co-host on the ‘Jaxxon’ podcast, Rockhold said that he has trained with Islam quite a bit, just like he has trained with his opponent for UFC 311, Arman. But…

“He has never submitted me (Islam). I love the guy he is dangerous he’s hard as hell, Daniel Cormier is the biggest liar. How do you think he makes good TV? Cause he just lies his way through TV.”

While Rockhold refuses the submission claims, he does believe that Makhachev will be too much to handle for Tsarukyan on fight night.

Makhachev aims to silence doubters

Makhachev is on a mission to leave no doubt about who the better fighter is when he steps into the cage with Tsarukyan at UFC 311. The lightweight champ is set to defend his belt for the fourth time on Jan. 18 in Inglewood, California, in a rematch five years in the making. Their first fight in 2019 was a barnburner that earned Fight of the Night honors, but this time, Makhachev isn’t looking for a decision—he wants a finish.

Their first fight saw Tsarukyan go toe to toe with Islam on the ground, even landing takedowns of his own. While it still ended up being a unanimous decision win for Islam, Tsarukyan is still widely considered to be the toughest fight he has ever had.

Makhachev has also admitted he might have underestimated Tsarukyan the first time, but now he knows exactly what to expect. He’s confident this rematch won’t bring any surprises, and after watching Charles Oliveira nearly submit Tsarukyan multiple times, he believes he can do the same.

Islam says that Charles Oliveira almost finished Arman 3 times, thinks that he will be able to finish Arman at UFC 311.

It’s easier said than done, however. Tsarukyan has greatly improved since that 2019 fight. For starters, this time around, he’s had a full camp to prepare, as opposed to going toe to toe on short notice against someone of Islam’s caliber.