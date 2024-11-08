Michael Bisping Claps Back at Eye Joke, Wins Over Nina Marie Daniele and Fans by Flexing UFC Title

Nov 25, 2017; Shanghai, China; Michael Bisping (red gloves) during his fight against Kelvin Gastelum (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Mercedes-Benz Arena. Mandatory Credit: David G. McIntyre-Imagn Images

It’s always been a bad idea to talk trash to former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. The Brit, who won the title from Luke Rockhold on short notice and short of one eye landed another KO punch today when a popular MMA page posted a meme of the results from the US presidential elections.

Bisping being made fun for his one eye is not new in the community and the champion doesn’t always feel the need to respond. Fortunately or unfortunately, this post did catch his eye.

electoral map but you are Bisping pic.twitter.com/Q05utP1mGT — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 6, 2024

Unfunny as it was, ‘The Count‘ thought it apt to remind the people that they can make all the jokes they want, he still has more achievements to his name than most people on the planet!

“Still won a f**king world title though.”

As a fan-favorite fighter, his response was bound to get a lot of traction and it did. MMA influencer Nina Marie Daniele complimented him on the career he’s had and said, “A Champ inside and outside the octagon.”

On the other hand, another fan thanked the British fighter for inspiring him and said, “Good sport about it! Man you’re something else. I watched the Bisping movie on a plane. Unreal.”

Some presumably British fans also joined in, calling it a “savage response” and serenading him by announcing, “The Count’ ladies and gentlemen, legend.”

Aye, a legend he is!

Now, while this was a rather ‘innocent’ act of trolling, there have been times when fans and fan pages have crossed the lines.

Bisping stands up for MMA journalist being body-shamed

Noted MMA journalist Amy Kaplan had unwillingly found herself at the mercy of a troll for her appearance during the press conferences for UFC 307. Notorious YouTube personality, The MMA Guru had shared a picture of her asking a question and commented on her body.

Kaplan later posted about it on her social media platforms, claiming things like these were the reason why she preferred staying behind the camera.

However, soon, she found support from all across the internet to be fair, including UFC stars like Bisping, who shared words of encouragement with the scribe.

“Keep up with your great work, Amy Kaplan and ignore the negative prick.”

The former middleweight champion was joined by UFC commentator Jon Anik, who simply made it known whose side he was on

Team Kaplan. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) October 4, 2024

Even referee Big John McCarthy pitched in his two cents on the situation asked the scribe to just keep doing what she loves and not pay any attention to naysayers.

All you have to do @PhotoAmy33 is consider the source. A person who attacks everything and everyone to make themselves feel important when their opinion truly means nothing. Don’t listen to the losers. Just keep marching forward and doing what you love https://t.co/bbarjlWFC6 — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) October 4, 2024

Trolling has been a common practice online since the days of Quora and Tumblr but it seems with virtually no regulations on X, the situation has somehow gotten more dire than before