Ex-UFC Champ Sean Strickland Labeled ‘Trash Person’ for Brutal Sparring Session With Former Navy SEAL

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Sean Strickland speaks at a press conference after defeating Israel Adesanya (not pictured) during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland just eats, sleeps and spars. But he has often been criticized for going too hard against both professionals as well as people with no experience in fighting. The most recent example was posted on social media by Strickland himself where he beat up a former Navy SEAL. Obviously, there has been some backlash.

In a video posted on Twitter, Strickland was seen sparring an individual. In the clip, ‘Tarzan’ is seen being absolutely ruthless and not stopping even when the individual in question was not really able to defend himself.

Sean Strickland putting an absolute beating on a former Navy SEAL in the gym today pic.twitter.com/EHKDnyGBfv — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 1, 2024



This is not the first time that Strickland has filmed and released such a clip. Previously he was under fire for beating streamer Sneako to a pulp despite the latter having no combat sports’ training or experience

Fans are again extremely livid at Strickland for once again taking advantage of people who obviously aren’t trained at this, just to be the man!

One fan nailed it in the first go.

“Sean gotta be the most annoying guy to fight.”

Another fan added,

“Where’s all the people who have been saying a navy seal would beat Strickland because they’re so highly trained? What happened to y’all?” “Sean good at dominating non pros lol”

– commented a fan, who’s definitely watched a lot of Strickland’s fights.

This guy just blasted Strickland saying,

“This guy is such a trash person.”

Meanwhile, the former middleweight champion is currently keeping himself ready to take on the winner of the upcoming clash between Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis. But there’s a bit of an issue with that

Sean Strickland refuses to accept backup spot

Following his win over Costa, ‘Tarzan’ felt he would be awarded a title shot. However, things don’t work like that.

The UFC instead booked Du Plessis against Adesanya to take place at UFC 305 later this year. What Strickland could do is fight Whittaker in the meantime and the winner could be considered the #1 contender.

But in his recent interviews, Strickland made his stance very clear about not wanting a fight against Robert Whittaker since the Australian had won an easy fight against a new opponent at UFC Fight Night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Strickland (@stricklandmma)



Instead, Strickland wants would wait for the ‘real South African champion’ fight to play out and then take on the winner.

In addition to this, he also stated clearly that he would not accept a backup role either for UFC 305 either, since he is a main event fighter and a former champion and not some a backup option for when things fall apart.