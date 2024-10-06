mobile app bar

Ex-UFC Fighter Claims Dana White and Co. Cut Off His UFC Fight Pass Access Just 2 Months Post-Retirement

Dennis Bermudez is a former UFC fighter who was signed to the organization for 8 years. After joining in 2011, he had an impressive run of 7 consecutive wins, before things got bad for him. Back in 2019, after an impressive 10 years in the sport, he decided to hang up his gloves and become a family-oriented man. However, it turns out, the UFC does not care for you after you retire.

While in conversation with KrazyKevMMA, Bermudez spoke about how he lost access to UFC Fight Pass a few months after retiring,

“Dude, after I retired, they took fight pass from me. Every fighter gets free fight pass right?….I can’t even go and show my kids, my fights, without paying for it.”

 

According to Bermudez, every fighter gets free access to UFC Fight Pass which allows them to watch their fights and other live events.

However, after retiring, Dana White and his company took away that privilege from him as well, meaning he had to pay to watch his own fights.

This tracks, of course, keeping in line with the organization’s notorious policies that treat fighters poorly, on top of its notorious pay structure.

In another such instance, Johny Walker and his coach John Kavanagh were asked to leave the arena after the fighter won against Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279.

In the midst of all this, company president Dana White has announced some truly spectacular news for the fans.

Big matches coming up in 2025

Dana White recently went live on Instagram and left fans with a lot to think about after he made a statement regarding his plans for some of the company’s biggest stars.

At the time nobody knew for sure but White’s statement still ticked quite a few boxex.

“Max, we were talking about you today, we got some good sh*t for you Max….We got Conor news coming up, we got Oliveira news coming up, we got Chandler news coming up, we got Max Holloway news coming up.”

A few weeks have since passed and fans know that with the exception of Conor McGregor, everybody on the list has a fight, most notably Michael Chandler, who is set to take on Charles Oliveira in November while the BMF champion Max Holloway returns to the octagon to challenge for Ilia Topuria’s featherweight title.

