EXCLUSIVE: UFC Insider Discloses Fighters’ Access to $13 Million Shanghai Performance Center

Numbers don’t lie; they tell that the UFC has been the biggest MMA promotion for a long time, thanks to Dana White’s genius business acumen. However, it’s not just one thing that made it the biggest organization; one of the most important factors that helped UFC attain global recognition is the quality of fighters. Recently, in an exclusive interview with The SportsRush, UFC Indian Panelist Somesh Kamra revealed massive news about Indian fighters gaining access to the $13 million Shanghai Performance Center to develop their potential.

Kamra, who is also a close ally of India’s top UFC fighter, Anshul Jubli, has been an integral part of the Indian MMA scene. Discussing the major update, he stated that two fighters, Roshan Mainam and Sumit Kumar, are currently training at the UFC Shanghai Performance Institute. According to Kamra, this is the perfect plan for the fighters because they’ll go through tough training that will help them reach their highest potential. He also shared the idea behind sending them for this training. In his words,

“Every fighter from the regions like Kazakhstan, Russia, Singapore, China, Japan who are basically tier A and tier B fighters are there in Shanghai so I thought why not we put our fighters with them and test them out. There they’ll train and after that we’ll see depending upon how they are and what is the performance like we’ll put them either in Road to UFC, Dana White Contender Series or TUF.”

When asked what makes this performance center unique, he explained that the UFC invested $13 million to create a massive infrastructure. Here, fighters can spar with a wide range of opponents from across Asia. Also, it’s a modern place with great coaches and special equipment. Dana White and Co. are creating these centers so fighters can train well and become their best. However, while Anshul Jubli has already made his UFC debut, many people are wondering if he has been a part of this special facility.

Did Anshul Jubli Train at UFC Shanghai Institute Before His Debut?

No, Jubli didn’t train at the Shanghai Institute. He made his name in MFN, India’s top MMA promotion, and his strong performances paved the way for him to become India’s MMA superstar. And given that Somesh Kamra has worked closely with the fighter, when asked if training at the facility prepared Jubli for his UFC 294 fight, which he lost, Kamra responded with a no.

As per him, Jubli didn’t lose the fight because of being under trained or lacking ability. Instead, it was Mike Breeden’s perfect strike that left him disoriented, a common thing that happens when fighters are seriously hit during a fight. And now, all eyes are on the Mainam and Kumar to see what they can offer after the training.