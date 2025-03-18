‘I’ve Good Inside Source’: Ex-Fighter Asserts UFC-Netflix Reports Not True, Says Dana White Won’t Ruin His Business Model

Despite links to a massive move to the streaming platform, Netflix – an ex-UFC star asserts all is not sealed yet. Furthermore, he doubts CEO, Dana White is willing to play ball on certain factors.

Set for a massive annum, the UFC is currently in a contract year with ESPN — with the long-time partnership reportedly in some sizeable limbo. Last week, reports further claimed a deal between the UFC and Netflix to bring the product to the streaming service was all the rage, since the promotion’s sister company WWE had already done so with success.

Interestingly, however, according to multiple reports, if the UFC is to do business, a sizeable hurdle may await them. Namely, the promotion’s pay-per-view model for flagship events may not automatically follow suit to the streaming site, akin to ESPN+ as part of the current deal.

According to ex-heavyweight star, Brendan Schaub, that stumbling block may be too high for White to look past.

Sporting a pay-per-view model with ESPN+ since the inception of their deal, it has been far from plain sailing, however. In their main market; the United States, fans are paying $79.99 for each pay-per-view they consume – with the price increasing annually.

The UFC will reportedly do “everything in their power” to get a Netflix deal once their contract with ESPN expires at the end of the year UFC is allegedly having issues with ESPN’s technology, while ESPN isn’t happy with PPV numbers being “way down” (via NY Post) pic.twitter.com/xs31L74NMp — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 15, 2025

Voicing their displeasure with the current product on show from the Octagon leader, fans have been vocal regarding the advert-filled presentation throughout the cards to boot. And even with those issues, opposition to the current political sphere has criticized the UFC and ESPN for their constant parading of Republic leader, President Donald Trump.

Going hand in hand with less-than-marketable cards, is a reported downturn in UFC PPV buy rates. Not helped entirely earlier this month — a host of fans complained how they were prevented from purchasing UFC 313 through ESPN, due to a technical glitch. And with buy rates tanking, fighters boasting pay-per-view points in their contracts are reportedly failing to meet certain thresholds.

However, as far as Schaub and his sources are concerned, the UFC is set for a multi-faceted approach to their product — rather than an exclusive deal with Netflix as reported.

“I have a very good inside source,” Schaub said on his YouTube channel.

“I said the UFC, they’re going to do what the NFL does where some of it’s on Amazon. Monday Night Football’s on a different network. Thursday Night Football. Sunday Football, they’re kind of on a bunch of different networks.“, he added.

“Netflix isn’t even the highest bidder at the moment. Don’t be shocked if the pay-per-views and four big fight nights stay with ESPN and the Apex fights go to Netflix and/or Amazon.“, he added with a hint of condescension at the media.

Netflix eager to crack combat sports model

Amid reports the UFC will do “everything in their power” to strike a deal with Netflix, the streaming service has already sunk its teeth into sports in the last 18 months.

First broadcasting last year’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight to much acclaim. The company would also link up with the WWE and debut their flagship program, RAW in January to a staggering 4.9 million views – a far cry from the 1.596 million it had garnered from the USA Network’s cable program a week before.

And since the WWE and UFC under the TKO Group banner, a swoop for the MMA promotion is not out of the realms of possibility. It would truly be the last bastion of combat sports for Netflix before it moves on to bigger markets like soccer.