$1 Million On the Line! UFC, NFL & Major leagues Invite Fans to challenge Sports Legends Including Tom Brady

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin has announced a massive competition. A slew of sports fans, from UFC included, can take part in the challenge, with a host of massive, lucrative prizes up for grabs.

Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics Inc., leads the global digital sports entity, which is “a leading designer, manufacturer, and seller of licensed fan gear, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, headwear, and hard goods.”

To boot, the organization also handles the e-commerce of a host of major sports brands and leagues, and other professional team properties.

And today, Rubin has revealed a new massive sports challenge venture, to include the fans.

“Just when you thought Fanatics Fest couldn’t get more insane, we’re upping the stakes,” Rubin posted on Instagram. “We’re giving 50 fans the chance to compete against 50 of the biggest athletes and stars for the first-ever Fanatics Games, LIVE at Fanatics Fest ’25.

“Think you can handle it? Fill out an application on the Fanatics App or post a video telling us why you should be a contestant by using #FanaticsGames,” Rubin added.

Amongst the prizes on offer is a cool $1,000,000 payday for the first-placed victor. While other prizes range from a Ferrari 812 GTS to a Topps trading card with an estimated value of $250,000.

All fans have to do to put themselves in an arm’s reach of those prizes is take part in a host of challenges. Some of those include a UFC striking challenge and an NFL quarterback skills demonstration.

“1 million cash 1st prize, Ferrari 812 GTS 2nd prize, 2003 LeBron rookie Topps Chrome 3rd prize ($250k last value) – Fanatics Games at Fanatics Fest June 20-22nd,” Rubin wrote in another post. 8 competitions… keep best 6, drop worst 2

– NFL QB skills

– NBA around the world

– MLB pitching accuracy

– NHL washer/dryer puck shot

– UFC striking

– WWE superstar entrance

– FIFA goal scoring

– Golf closest to pin Who's going to win??? LFG!!!

Fanatics Fest welcomes athletes, fans to New York

Taking place next month in ‘The Big Apple’, the Fanatics Fest will host some of the biggest names and celebrities. Athletes from different sports across the globe will join in as well.

From the likes of NFL icon Tom Brady to the NBA’s Allen Iverson, even WWE’s The Undertaker to Academy Award winner Kevin Costner, all are set to feature at the festival in New York this summer.

On the event’s official website, Fanatics confirmed how celebrities, fans, and athletes will compete in a decathlon event.

“Over three days, the world’s biggest athletes, celebs, and a few lucky fans will compete decathlon style, across eight fast-paced, referee-led challenges, each testing a different athletic skill. At stake: $2 million in prizes, leaderboard glory, and bragging rights that will last forever.”