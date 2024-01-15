FACT CHECK: Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Headlining UFC 300 or Returning to Fighting?

There was a buzz in the UFC community about the return of the noted UFC icon, Khabib Nurmagomedov. The UFC legend, Chael Sonnen, created an entire video speculating on the chances of Khabib’s return to the octagon. However, ‘The Eagle’s’ former coach, Javier Mendez, recently debunked any such possibilities. The noted American Kickboxing Academy coach took to Instagram, revealing Khabib has no plans to set foot inside the octagon once more.

Mendez shared a video with the noted MMA coverage reporter, Helen Yee, who put it out on all her social media profiles, including Instagram. However, Khabib’s coach uploaded the video on his own Instagram account as well. He called all the return rumors as “nonsense” and urged the fans to stop encouraging such talks. Mendez further said:

“He’s [Khabib] devoting his time to his family. He’s not working in people’s corners. He’s not gonna ever fight.”

Mendez also revealed that they had no fight-specific training like training kickboxing or MMA, as several sources were detailing. But Khabib did spend some time coaching fighters after his retirement from the UFC. Recent reports say that one of his pupils has made it into the organization, which has also signed the famous Francis Ngannou.

Khabib Nurmagomedov had coached Murad Ramazanov, who will now fight for PFL

Nurmagomedov’s rise in the UFC got several Dagestanis in the sport of MMA. Murad Ramazanov may have been into MMA before ‘The Eagle’s’ UFC triumphs. But, he gained massively from the time he spent under Nurmagomedov as a student. Several reports say that Ramazanov, who has also trained with the current UFC lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev, will now fight for the noted MMA promotion, PFL. He trains at Khabib gym.

Well, not many MMA fans can raise a question about Khabib’s abilities as a coach. Javier Mendez’s efforts may have been a major factor in making Islam Mkahachev the UFC lightweight champ. But fans know that it was Khabib who acted as his mentor and led him to the UFC lightweight title. After Mendez’s revelation, it’s quite apparent that fans won’t get to see Khabib in the octagon once again. But most of them would agree that his return could’ve broken the current UFC PPV sales record.