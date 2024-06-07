Father Ramazan Reveals UFC Champ Islam Makhachev’s Mom Has Never Seen a Single Fight Live

June 1, 2024, Newark, Nj, USA: UFC 302: MAKHACHEV VS POIRIER .NEWARK, NJ- JUNE 1: (L-R) Islam Makhachev facing Dustin Poirier in a lightweight title.fight during the UFC 302 event at Prudential Center on June 1, 2024 in Newark, NJ. Newark USA – ZUMAr187 20240601_zsp_r187_017 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has fought some of the biggest names in the division. More often than not, Makhachev steamrolls his opponent and takes little to no damage. Regardless, his mother has never watched him fight!

Following an impressive win and title defense, Makhachev was given a hero’s welcome in his hometown of Makhachkala. There was a huge crowd awaiting Makhachev as he made UFC history by tying the all-time record for title defenses at lightweight in the promotion.

A number of people from Makhachev’s inner circle were interviewed at the airport. Chief among them was the champion’s father, Ramazan, who has seldom been heard from. The reporter asked him if Makhachev’s wife and mother watched the fight. To which he responded by saying,

“His mother never does. She even leaves the house during his fights whether it’s night or day. She is away for an hour or two.”

At the event, Makhachev thanked all the fans for coming out so early in the morning. He stated that the support received in his hometown encourages him to work and train harder to bring more glory to his city and his country.

However, in order to do so Makhachev will have to put his mother through more stress.

Islam Makhachev’s double champion ambitions get a response from Leon Edwards

Following his win over Dustin Poirier, Makhachev had only one target in mind. The 32-year-old declared his ambition to fight for Leon Edwards’ welterweight title.

Usually the prospect of a champion vs champion fight is something that has the fans as well as the fighters excited. ‘Rocky’, however, doesn’t seem too interested.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani when asked about a potential fight with Makhachev, Edwards stated that both of them had a lot of obstacles to overcome in their respective divisions and they could have the fight potentially. But he didn’t seem too enthusiastic about it. Perhaps because he has to deal with Belal Muhammad in Manchester at UFC 304 first.