‘F*ck Jon Jones’: Colby Covington Fires Back Over ‘Donald Trump Comment’ After UFC Tampa Defeat

Following his loss at UFC Tampa, Colby Covington became the subject of a sharp jab from Jones, who took to Twitter to mock his performance and revel in his defeat. And now Covington has fired back.

The history between them makes this fief even funnier- they were briefly college roommates and know each other well.

Jones labeled Covington a “horrible fighter,” but Colby wasn’t about to let that slide. True to his outspoken nature, he hit back with a fiery response, saying, “F*ck Jon Jones”.

In a clip shared on social media, Covington was seen finally replying to all the jabs that had been thrown at him. Covington really went off the tangent and claimed that he wasn’t surprised Jones was talking about him since he wished he looked like him.

“He wishes he had these kind of looks and was this beautiful and had this much respect. He has no respect, he lost all his respect when he started doing drugs and started hitting pregnant ladies. There is nothing to respect about Jon. He’s cheated his whole career, cheated on his wife, cheated on his taxes. He’s a terrible person.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Punch (@happypunch)



This is Covington’s second straight loss and it’s also his fourth loss in six fights. This means that he has not won a fight since March 2022 in the UFC which makes his outlook for a title shot all the more bleak.

Regardless, Covington is convinced that he has a lot more to give and is not done in the sport. Jones, however, remains unconvinced.

What did Jones say about Colby Covington?

Earlier in the week, Covington kicked off the drama when he called Jones a “f*cking disgrace to this Earth” during a media scrum. Fast forward to Saturday night, and Covington headlined the event against Buckley, only to lose via third-round TKO due to a doctor’s stoppage. Not only did he lose, he was thoroughly outclassed and beaten to a pulp by Buckley.

However, Covington refused to admit it and claimed he was about to make life difficult for Buckley but the doctor stopped it from happening. Covington later claimed he went into the fight without a proper training camp due to all the time he spent campaigning for Donald Trump and came to the fight “off the couch”

Jones wasn’t buying it, responding to fans and mocking Covington’s excuses. “It’s just so much fun,” Jones admitted.

“Big shoutout to Colby Covington for skipping training to get President Trump ‘ready,’ we all appreciate the sacrifice. At least he got to see me win… Watching someone who hates you fail repeatedly? That’s entertaining. ”

Safe to say, this is going to be very entertaining, no matter what happens next.