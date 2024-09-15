“Fight Was Fixed”: Fans Say Ode Osbourne Lost at UFC 306 Because Ronaldo Rodriguez Is Mexican

September 13, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: ODE OSBOURNE and RONALDO RODRIGUEZ faceoff during the Ceremonial Weigh-Ins prior to their bout at UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAs346 20240913_zsp_s346_046 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

The first fight on the main card of UFC 306 proved to be a banger. Ronaldo Rodriguez and Ode Osbourne left everything in the octagon for all three rounds. However, Rodriguez managed to get a decision win. Which was still fine but he got an anonymous decision, which has made fans calling the fight rigged in favor of the Mexican.

Fans believe the judges scored it a unanimous decision only because Rodriguez is a Mexican fighter,

“It was literally a robbery, people are going to stop watching UFC”

This fan believes the Jamaican fighter won the fight and the judges took that away from him.

“OSBOURNE GOT ROBBED”

Another fan called out the UFC for ‘fixing’ a fight in favor of the Mexican fighter since it was at UFC Noche,

“Ode Osbourne definitely deserved that win but it’s UFC Noche soooo… makes you think that the fight was fixed”

One user claims the Jamaican fighter won rounds 1 and 3 which should have won him the fight,

“Robbed because other dude is a Mexican. Ode had R1 and R3”

Despite fan reactions to his win, Ronaldo Rodriguez’s performance had Joe Rogan praising him.

Joe Rogan praises Rodriguez for ‘Mexican spirit’

Ronaldo Rodriguez went from getting dropped in the first round to winning a unanimous decision victory at UFC Noche. It seemed like he was outwitted and outmatched in the first round but somehow seemed to find a way back into the fight.

This reminded Rogan of Mexican fighters and how they would never give up, be it Canelo Alvarez in boxing, or Brandon Moreno, closer to home. Tonight, Rodriguez showed once again that there’s the elixir of quitting doesn’t mix well with Mexican blood.

In his octagon interview, Rogan praised him for showing out for his countrymen in the building, embodying the famous ‘Mexican Fighting Spirit’,

“Ronaldo, your performance tonight embodied the Mexican fighting spirit that everyone loves. It was incredible the way you got out of that first round and the way you pulled out this victory.”

This was of course a contrast to the public opinion. After Bruce Buffer announced the results, none of the commentators seemed to think Osbourne was robbed.

In fact, his own corner had the fight 1-1 going into the third round, and when Ronaldo Rodriguez took him down in the last minute, Rogan even exclaimed that move could win the fight for him.