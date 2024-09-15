Joe Rogan Calls for Mandatory Groin Protectors for Women Fighters After UFC 306 Incident

Joe Rogan has been left wondering why the women don’t wear any groin protection. For men, it is compulsory to wear a cup that protects the sensitive region. In fact, the stewards check before every fight to make sure the fighters are wearing it. An unintentional kick to the groin could cause lifelong damage. So following an unfortunate accident in the prelims of UFC 306, Rogan has now called for a change.

However, in a peculiar but painful twist, during the prelims of UFC 306, Ketlen Souza’s low kick hit Yazmin Jauregui in her groin and she audibly groaned. It looked like it really, really hurt.

Naturally, this prompted the UFC commentator to wonder why women don’t wear something to protect their groin during their fights. Although not many fans heard this, some raised the question on Twitter.

This fan had an explanation for Rogan’s question,

“Joe Rogan really just asked why women don’t wear “protection” for groin strikes… it’s because we don’t have any external organs to permanently damage.”

Another fan had the same question as Rogan,

“@joerogan why don’t girls wear a Jill. (Hockey version of jock)”

Although there is no such regulation for women yet, groin strikes are very uncommon in women’s MMA. It happens very rarely, which is why they probably aren’t required to wear a cup. Besides, a cup wouldn’t be of much help since there’s nothing overtly outside to protect. It’s just the way anatomy works.

So Rogan’s idea, no matter how well intentioned it is, simply doesn’t work. But that hasn’t stopped him suggesting new changes to the way fights are done in the company.

Joe Rogan suggests changes in the UFC

Rogan has been with the UFC for years now. He was there when the company was down in the dirt, and he is there now when it is basically a monopoly worth billions of dollars.

And in that time, Rogan has seen generations upon generations of fighters come in, test their skills against the best the company has to offer and etch their names in the annals of MMA history. But even after all these years of the company booking fights and all the success it has had, there’s a lot Rogan wants to change.

In a podcast episode with Belal Muhammad recently, Joe Rogan spoke about what changes he would make to fights if he was in charge of the UFC. For starters, he would eliminate the cage!

“I think fighting should take place with no cage. It would be easier to see and I think it should be on a basketball court, and you fight in the center”

Some other ideas he came up with included covering the fingertips to avoid eye pokes. He then also suggested some ideas that would benefit grapplers.

Rogan also claimed that he would not let the referees stand fighters up from a down position. So if a round ends with a fighter on his back, the next round should start in the same position as the previous round ended.

Now, some of them are perfectly valid. Even the cage one! Cage fights used to add to the allure of the fighters locked inside them, sort of equating them to gladiatorial animals.

But nobody needs that now!