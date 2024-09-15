Dana White’s Harshest Critic Turns Fan, Hails UFC 306 as Emmy-Worthy Event: “This Is F*cking Amazing”

Dana White just keeps proving people wrong time and again. He did it with the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi during COVID, and he’s now done it with The Sphere event. Despite revealing that the UFC spent around $20 million on the event, fans remained skeptical. However, come fight night, even journalist Ariel Helwani, White’s biggest critic couldn’t help but praise him.

Helwani and White have a long standing beef. The pair were good friends at one point but their relationship soured over time to the point where White banned him from attending UFC events.

Both, the journalist and the UFC president have called each other out publicly, multiple times. Helwani won’t let go of what he considers ‘shady’ practices and White just won’t pay him any attention whatsoever.

Helwani had even criticized White for delivering what he considered a subpar card at UFC 300.

However, in an interesting turn of events though, Helwani, mesmerized by UFC Noche has praised the organization.

“Man. This is f*cking amazing. They are gonna win an Emmy for this. How beautiful. This can’t be the last time.”

Man. This is f*cking amazing. They are gonna win an Emmy for this. How beautiful. This can’t be the last time. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 15, 2024

White had promised fans UFC 306 would be a historic, one of a kind event and he was not lying. The event has surpassed everyone’s expectations with the visuals, and the fighters themselves are putting on some serious matches for all to witness. It’s like a perfect storm and it’s come together all at once.

Even before the event, Helwani had praised the UFC president for selling the event well.

Helwani praises White for selling UFC 306

Helwani usually doesn’t have anything nice to say about White and that’s understandable, given their history.

However, UFC 306 has been quite the opposite actually. The magnitude of the event and the investment that has gone into this seems to have turned Helwani into a believer.

Before the event, when Dana White was doing interviews and trying to sell his super expensive tickets by calling UFC Noche the greatest sporting event ever, Helwani had praised him for his advertising prowess.

“He’s putting out videos, he’s putting out teasers, this is what promoters do. He’s done a great job of piquing our interest because on Saturday it’s not just about the fight…Everyone is going to buy the PPV just to see what this is all about.”

Ariel giving props to Dana White:

‘He does a great job piquing our interest. Everybody is going to buy the PPV just to see what this thing is all about’@arielhelwani / @LeBatardShow pic.twitter.com/N3bl9pVqih — No Context Ariel Helwani (@NoContextAriel) September 11, 2024

Now now, don’t fret. Before long, it is expected that the two will be at loggerheads again. It’s like a snake eating its own tail; the ouroboros. While there will always be moments of genuines appreciation and peace, it seems inevitable that White will end up clashing with the scribe at some point again.